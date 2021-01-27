Alter Domus to create 100 jobs in Cork

Alter Domus, which provides solutions for the alternative investment industry, it is creating 100 new jobs at its Centre of Excellence in Cork.

From Cork, Alter Domus operates a European hub for global private debt, private equity, real estate and infrastructure investors and managers supporting over €1tn in assets under administration globally.

The company, which also has a presence in Dublin, already invested in its Irish operations, having increased its headcount here from 100 to 180 people last year.

James McEvoy, country executive Ireland at Alter Domus, said: “This industry holds over $10tn in assets, a growing proportion of which is invested in Europe.”

“Ireland is going to be an increasingly important access point to these markets. Our priority is to support our clients where they need us and our focus now is to enhance our service offering to bring our specialist full-service solutions to market in support of that growth.”

Alter Domus said it will also continue to invest in its partnerships with third level institutions locally.

This will include the enhancement of both graduate and internship programmes. Annual intake for each of these programmes is expected to double this year, the company said.

Globally, Alter Domus recruited over 700 people in 2020.

Alter Domus also continues to grow by acquisitions.

Most recently, in December, the company acquired Boston-based fund administrator, IPS Fund Services and London-based fintech, Credit-Vision.

In January the company purchased Utah-based Strata Fund Solutions.

The company said it is targeting “significant further organic and acquisition growth in 2021”, part of this will be driven by the expansion of its services and capabilities in the Irish market.

Alter Domus expansion here is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

Martin Shanahan CEO of IDA Ireland, said: “Today’s announcement to create 100 roles at its European Centre of Excellence in Cork, endorses Alter Domus’ confidence in the availability of a high skilled and talented workforce in the South West and demonstrates IDA Ireland’s continued commitment to winning investment for regional locations.”

