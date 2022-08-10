Altada lays off US staff and furloughs Irish workers as it seeks bridging finance to “stabilise” firm

The troubled Cork-based AI startup Altada says it has laid off US staff and furloughed Irish employees as it seeks bridging finance to “stabilise” the firm.

The company, co-founded by husband and wife entrepreneurs Allan Beechinor and Niamh Parker, says that “market conditions” now mean a delay in a planned Series A funding round, which the founders had hoped would raise between €50m and €100m.

Last year, it raised €11.5m from venture capital firms Elkstone and Rocktop Partners, with Enterprise Ireland also contributing.

“Due to unforeseen market conditions affecting our clients and consequently us having to move our planned Series A round to later in the year, we were forced to let go [of] our US based team and implement a temporary layoff for a number of Irish employees,” said the company in a statement today.

“We realise that this is a very challenging time for our incredible employees. This is a temporary situation and we are working on funding solutions that will bring our full team back within six weeks. This bridging round will enable us to deliver on 2022 projects… [and] will also enable us to work with our creditors who have been supporting us through this very difficult time.”

Altada, which employed over 70 staff in offices across Europe and the US, declined to answer further questions about efforts to seek bridging finance, or about its current trading conditions. However, its co-founders took to social media on Wednesday to defend the company, trading verbal blows with critics on Twitter.

“The founders and the management team are confident for the future of Altada,” the company said in its statement. “We are working closely with our shareholders and advisors to secure funding and stabilise the company.”

Altada, whose founders are shortlisted for this year’s Ernst & Young Irish company of the year, offers artificial intelligence products, citing several clients in the financial services sector. It says that it is also targeting the healthcare, travel, security and environmental technology sectors.

It describes its core technology as the “ethical and responsible use of AI, manifested through its privacy-by-design principle that safeguards personal information”.

In its statement, the company says that it recently licensed a piece of its technology to a US customer “for a seven figure sum”. It also claims to have made progress with patents that it hopes will improve its position.