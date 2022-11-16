Alphabet drone firm lifts off in Dublin

Alphabet’s drone delivery unit, Wing, has started demonstration flights in the north Dublin suburb of Lusk.

It’s a major escalation in potential drone deliveries here, with Ireland picked out as Wing’s fourth development market, after the US, Australia and Finland.

The sister company to Google is inviting the public in north Dublin to try out its delivery service, which will be free for the rest of the year, but limited to a handful of small items.

Executives told the Irish Independent that the company hopes to work with commercial partners but declined to disclose the details of any discussions currently happening.

The company says that it wants to establish a full delivery service in Ireland. Executives say they believe it can legally do so next year.

In markets such as Finland where it already operates a commercial delivery service in Helsinki, Wing completes deliveries by lowering packages into front and rear gardens. In Dublin, it will restrict the deliveries to open greens in the coming weeks as a “consultation exercise” with the local communities.

Delivery typically takes between five and 10 minutes from the order being registered through Wing’s app. The drones fly at an altitude of between 50 metres and 100 metres and at a speed of 100kph.

When dropping a delivery off, the drone hovers outside the delivery address and releases a cord with the item attached. After the item is lowered onto the ground, the cord detaches itself from the package and the drone returns to base.

The entire flight process is automated, while the attachment of deliveries is done manually.

The deliveries work in most Irish weather and also in the dark. However, the demonstration deliveries will be limited to a couple of hours each day between Thursday and Sunday.

Wing’s drone deliveries currently take off from an industrial facility 2km outside Lusk, delivering to two open green areas in the town.

The Alphabet firm designs and makes its own drones, which are lightweight and withstand most types of rain and wind, and temperatures from minus 10 degrees to 38 degrees..

In the US, Australia and Finland, it has made over 250,000 drone deliveries in its four years.

It typically delivers food, pharmacy goods, coffee and other convenience items.

Ireland is seen as one of the more advanced test beds for drone deliveries in Europe. The Dublin-based startup Manna has completed 100,000 test flights in Ireland, starting in Oranmore in Co Galway, before moving its test delivery operations to Moneygall, County Offaly.

It currently operates a test delivery service in Balbriggan, close to Lusk.

Manna drones deliver small items such as coffee, fast food, minor groceries and pharmacy products, as long as the overall weight is under 2kg and it can fit inside a shoebox. The company has partnered with outlets such as Tesco, Subway, pharmacies and cafes.

Founded by former CarTrawler executive Bobby Healy, Manna has raised almost €30m in funding in the last three years and employs over 100 people.

A spokesperson for Manna, which has been operating test flights in Ireland for 18 months, said that the firm had no updates to share about its plans, or whether it believes it can launch a commercial soon.



