Alison.com’s Mike Feerick: ‘There’s a huge, soft underbelly in the education business – the model is broken’

Mike Feerick got Omicron over Christmas.

“It’s no joke,” he says, sitting in front of a laptop at his home in Galway.

“People are going on about mild this, and mild that. But you really don’t want it. I’m normally a 10-hour-a-day guy at work. And I’ve had to stop at four o’clock every day since I got it. ”

Luckily, he’s not in a job that punishes him while he recovers. Because if there’s anyone whose business has an accommodation of sorts with the pandemic, it’s Mike Feerick.

His Alison.com online learning platform, which turns 15 this year, has expanded to 23 million online users, up from 15 million two years ago.

Last year, it ‘graduated’ a million users, providing diplomas, certificates and other awards. And it now employs almost 200 people, although most of those are outside its Galway headquarters.

And while its low-cost learning model has kept its annual revenues at between €7m and €8m – a fraction of the €200m to €500m garnered by more commercially minded global online learning platforms such as Coursera or Udemy – Mr Feerick says that the company is profitable.

“You might say that we’re a small business, but last year we graduated a million people,” he says.

“Coursera may be 10 times our size, but its cost per graduate is much higher.”

Mr Feerick says that Alison, Coursera and other online platforms are part of a “step down” movement in an education industry that he says is “overpriced”.

“What we’re seeing is what I’ve been screaming about for years,” he says.

“There’s a huge, soft underbelly in the education business out there. The digitisation of it is enabling the delivery of an awful lot more value for a lot less because the current model is broken.

All content is going to be free someday as there are too many people with too many good tools that know what to write and they’re going to start creating courses.”

Founded in 2007, Alison.com has remained private without any major outside source of funding.

This may change soon, Mr Feerick says.

“We haven’t gone out and raised any equity but we’re probably going to do it this year,” he says. “I’ve stayed away from it [external funding] because I wanted to protect the social model. But we’re getting to a stage now where we’re strong enough for an investor to appreciate the approach that we’re taking, and that we can make very good money out of providing learning for free.”

Alison.com specialises in courses such as IT, business, health and personal development. It currently earns its money through a combination of advertising and a fee for a physical certificate copy.

Mr Feerick says that the number of courses on the platform has risen from 1,500 to over 3,500 in the last two years.

“The numbers shot up during the pandemic, especially at the beginning of it,” he says.

Geographically, the US is the company’s biggest market, followed by India and the UK. South Africa, the Philippines and Pakistan are also substantial markets for its online learning courses.

“We’re becoming very strong in Nigeria now, too, with nearly 700,000 people enrolled,” he says.

“We’re strongest where the English language is.”

Global online learning competitors such as Coursera and Udemy have converted their large user bases into highly profitable businesses.

Udemy, with 46 million users, has $600m (€530m) in annual revenue and a market capitalisation of $2.1bn. Coursera, with 92 million users, has $293m in annual revenue and a $2.6bn market capitalisation after an IPO last year.

“If you look at how we compare with Coursera and Udemy, we’re bottom of the pyramid,” says Mr Feerick. “We’re trying to train the barman in Thailand to be the bar manager. It might be things like basic customer service, accounting or human resources rather than a degree in nuclear physics. We’re one of the biggest certifiers for project management in the world with over a million graduates in project management.”

Industry analysts predict that the remote learning business will continue to grow by 12pc annually over the next five years, reaching $370bn by 2026.

“Only 8pc of the world have ever gone to college,” says Mr Feerick.

“Meanwhile, we have a huge skills shortage. And it’s not as if only 8pc of the people are smart. Most of them just haven’t had an opportunity. But if you allow people to learn in the way we’re approaching it, where they can learn for free, instead of 8pc being eligible to be considered for jobs, it becomes a lot more.”

He calls elements of the current post-secondary education system a “scam”.

“It’s an outrageously expensive $4trn business,” he says.

“For example, here we spend €1bn for 50,000 graduates a year. That’s phenomenally expensive. But there are a lot of votes in education.”

Aside from the future of the sector, Mr Feerick says that challenges to his business here include the difficulties that smaller indigenous tech companies in Ireland find in competing for resources with wealthier multinational firms.

“We have nearly 200 people, but only 25 here in Ireland,” he said. “The salary expectations in Ireland are very high now, especially for roles like engineers.

“A lot of that is down to multinationals. We’re finding it very hard to compete with them for things like that.”

Mr Feerick has other interests and side projects. He founded a diaspora-focused organisation called Ireland Reaching Out, that claims 100,000 members around the world. He is also currently in a legal dispute with the founders of the online death notice website RIP.ie. He took legal action against Jay and Dympna Coleman, claiming that he was entitled to 20pc of the shareholding in the business based on an agreement in 2007. The matter is currently being decided in the High Court.

For now, though, he is hoping to shake off the Omicron shackles so he can get back to his normal workday.

“This is no joke,” he repeats. “It’s really lingering. If you can avoid it, do.”