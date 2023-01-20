| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

After Microsoft and Google, who’s next to shed tech jobs?

Big tech multinationals are announcing redundancies at an increasing rate. Adrian Weckler looks at what might happen in the coming weeks.

Google offices in Dublin's city centre. Expand
Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

Google offices in Dublin's city centre.

Google offices in Dublin's city centre.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Photo: Getty

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Photo: Getty

/

Google offices in Dublin's city centre.

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

Are we in a second wave of tech job layoffs? Should we reasonably expect most big tech employers in the country to announce redundancies over the next few months?

This week has been a bad one for job cuts in the multinational tech sector here.

Most Watched

Privacy