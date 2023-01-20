After Microsoft and Google, who’s next to shed tech jobs?

Are we in a second wave of tech job layoffs? Should we reasonably expect most big tech employers in the country to announce redundancies over the next few months?

This week has been a bad one for job cuts in the multinational tech sector here.

In a letter to staff today, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the tech giant will lay off 12,000 people, which is around 6pc of the company’s global workforce. While it hasn’t gone into detail for specific locations, Ireland looks set to be impacted.

Speaking to people in Barrow Street, the move isn’t a total surprise. But there was no advance warning, either.

The reason for the cuts is basically the same as for every other multinational tech firm.

“Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth,” wrote Mr Pichai in his letter to employees. “To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today.”

Bear in mind that this announcement relates to ‘staff’.

In Ireland, Google employs around 5,000 staff, with about another 5,000 in contractors and non-staff: 10,000 people in total.

While details are still emerging around the restructuring layoffs, it’s possible that Google’s restructuring cuts could also affect the number of contractors, a figure that Google is under no obligation to report or comment on.

In other words, while the 5,000 staff figure goes to, say, 4,700 in line with global reductions, the contractor figure could go from 5,000 to 4,000.

This is partially wrapped up in the kind of work that the contracted firms – international outsourcers like Cognizant, Majorel and Accenture – do and the contracts between Google and those companies. But the scale of that work – and thus the number of people doing it – could also be impacted by “the different economic reality” to the one Google had been hoping for.

It caps a pretty bad week for job losses in the tech sector. Earlier this week, Microsoft – which had recently said it would be increasing its Irish headcount – announced that it would cut 5pc of its total workforce by 10,000.

In fact, it’s a dismal month overall. Salesforce announced workforce cuts of 10pc while Amazon said it would let 18,000 jobs go, worldwide).

It’s a reminder to us that most tech companies, big and small, remain under significant pressure to cut costs.

Will we see much more of it? There has been a pattern of big multinationals announcing layoff plans around the time of their quarterly earnings reports. There are some big ones coming up, including IBM (January 25th), Apple (February 2nd) and a host of others.

From Ireland’s perspective, many eyes will now fall on Apple. With 6,000 employed in Cork, might it follow other tech giants’ layoffs?

“I don't think Apple will do a round of layoffs unless things get dramatically worse economically,” said Ben Bajarin, CEO of Creative Strategies and a noted analyst on Apple’s business.

“Their hiring strategy and philosophy is quite different than other companies and organisationally they are different as well.”

Some tech employers with existing expansion plans for their Irish operations say it’s still business as usual. A spokesperson for TikTok told The Irish Independent on Friday that there has been no change to its plans to expand from 2,000 to 3,000 employees here this year.

Some high-profile investors believe that there are more job losses coming.

“The white collar recession is very real and it will increase,” tweeted Jason Calacanis, a veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur who predicted that Facebook, Microsoft and Google would shed jobs this month.

While Mr Calacanis is a controversial figure – he’s one of Elon Musk’s redpilled lieutenants in Twitter’s kitchen cabinet – his nose for what’s to come in the wider tech industry is as good as anyone’s.

If he’s right, 2023 could be worse than 2022.

Asked about the issue in Davos this week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the 5pc to 10pc ranges in layoffs at the companies affected meant that many could be accommodated through voluntary redundancies.

Policymakers says that the tech sector in Ireland still has a core residual demand for workers. This can partly be seen in big, non-tech firms like banks, airlines, public sector bodies and other large entities who continue to increase their IT-related capacities.

It can also be seen in the relatively high number of startups still surfacing. Last month’s Europe-wide Atomic venture capital report showed that Ireland has close to the highest number of startups per head of population in the EU.

Some startup founders even argue that the current round of layoffs could amount to hiring opportunities for them. A consistent complaint among indigenous founders has been how hard recruitment can be because of competition with the deep pockets of multinationals and their generous packages. It could now be, the startups argue, that hundreds, or thousands, of prized workers become available on affordable terms for such startups.

Ireland has carefully cultivated these giant companies over decades, partly for want of any better industrial strategy or capability.

Overall, things still look broadly positive. But there could be more job loss announcements to come in the short term.



