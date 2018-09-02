Adrian Weckler: Why 8K TVs are a clear waste

Last week in Berlin, hundreds of thousands gathered for IFA, the annual consumer tech trade show. I walked those halls for two days, sifting through what's good and bad. Here are a few tips and warnings as to what's coming down the line.

1 Don't fall for the hype over 8K televisions: Arguably the biggest 'trend' tagged to IFA this year was the emergence of the '8K television'. It's complete overkill and there's virtually no home right now that can benefit from the technology.

But that's not stopping companies like Samsung, LG and Sharp from trying to flog the giant, over-egged displays as a new standard you should get to future-proof your life.

For the uninitiated, the current top telly tech is called '4K', also referred to as 'ultra HD'. In a nutshell, this means that the clarity and resolution that the screen is capable of displaying is incredibly crisp and detailed.

But for any TV under 40 inches, it's very hard to tell the difference between '4K' and the previous lower standard, 'full HD'. Indeed, many television programmes aren't even broadcast in 'full HD' yet - it's still considered a big deal if you get to see a match or a movie in that standard (also sometimes referred to as '1080p').

When I went up to inspect the 8K tellies on display (60 inches and 75 inches), I couldn't discern the slightest difference between them and existing 4K TVs. There was one difference - the price. An 8K TV currently sets you back well over €10,000 (or over €20,000 for some models).

But if you buy one, you're an absolute mug; there is close to zero content (movies, shows, sport) available to watch on one. Instead, the TV companies say that they 'upscale' the 4K content (of which there is still not much around) to something closer to the new standard.

Frankly, you'll get a much better picture on your television if you get a telly with better high dynamic range (HDR).

So don't be a sucker when it comes to 8K televisions.

2 Who's up: Huawei: 2018 has seen Huawei take over the mobile world. The Chinese company, number three by sales, briefly moved into second place (above Apple, behind Samsung) in global market share. And that's without being allowed to sell in the US, where it's effectively banned for geopolitical reasons.

Having earlier this year launched what became arguably the best business-friendly Android phone (the P20 and P20 Pro, which have sold over 10m units), it has just released a new model, the Mate 20 Lite.

Handling it last week, it's pretty clear that this could obliterate the softer end of Samsung's business user base. It's not just that the 6.3-inch Mate 20 Lite has a high-end screen, 64GB of storage, 4GB of Ram and a really decent engine.

It's that it costs €399, barely more than a third of the price of Samsung's new flagship business phone, the Note 9. Unless you're getting a Note 9 for free from your company, there's almost no way to justify getting it over the Mate series.

Apple, which is set to launch a couple of new iPhones in just over a week, will always hold sway with a certain chunk of the market. But Huawei looks to be mopping up the rest, particularly at Samsung's expense.

3 Who's down - the camera companies: Nothing illustrates the fall of once-strong standalone camera companies like their absences at the world's biggest electronics and consumer tech show. With hundreds of thousands of punters, press and traders present, neither Canon nor Nikon could muster even a tiny tent between them.

To my knowledge, this is the first year this has been the case. Canon has been in the habit of booking large stands to show off its cameras and lenses, while Nikon has frequently had a tent.

Some will say that the biennial Photokina, which takes place in a few weeks' time, may be a legitimate reason, and they're holding their fire for this.

But Photokina has never stopped them before. The sad fact is that standalone camera companies are in real decline, their mass market utility utterly stripped from them by phones.

Sony and Panasonic have cameras at the show, but only as part of their giant stands that are mostly dedicated to other things, such as 'white goods' (fridges, cookers), grooming gadgets and televisions.

Only Polaroid had anything resembling a lively presence, with a press conference to boot, and that's because it's doing something (instant prints) that phones can't easily replicate.

As someone who loves photography, this year was the most depressing, sober reality check yet: while interest in taking and sharing photos is soaring, almost no one is interested in standalone cameras any more because 95pc of us don't need one.

4 Artificial intelligence is being flogged like snake oil: Google (Assistant) and Amazon (Alexa) are going head to head while Samsung (Bixby) crashes and burns. But the most talked about single AI product at IFA this year was probably Aibo, the €3,000 robot dog from Sony. Aibo's 'brain' can recognise individual human faces and 'learn' its human companions' habits and behaviour.

Of a sort, anyway: in the time I spent with Aibo, he/she/it couldn't understand simple pre-programmed commands to lift up its pre-programmed bone.

To be fair, I've had stupid dogs before. But at least they were furry and had some glimmer of personality.

The term 'artificial intelligence' is currently one of the most over-used, misapplied terms in the tech industry. Over at its monster stand, LG was showing off an AI wine-cabinet, which was supposed to open up when you asked it to. After a few minutes of the hapless assistant shouting into a circuit, I was told that "the servers must be overloaded".

5 Why everyone's new phone is over six inches in size: Once upon a time, a 'phablet' (half phone, half tablet) was an exotic thing. Now it's becoming the norm. Virtually all of the new smartphones on show at IFA this year were over six inches in size. That's the same size screen as a Kindle. And it's going to push us even more into watching TV on our handsets instead of on our living room displays.

