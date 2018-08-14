What's this about Google recording my every location from tracking my phone and creating a map of where I went?

What's this about Google recording my every location from tracking my phone and creating a map of where I went?

Adrian Weckler: Warning - You're being followed through your phone even if you tell it to stop

A new investigation has found that Google is recording information about where you go and other 'location data', even if you thought you had gone through the necessary privacy checks to make sure it doesn't do that.

Tracking me? What do you mean?

If you're new to this and you own a smartphone (particularly an Android phone like a Samsung), type in myactivity.google.com on your computer or your phone. Prepare to get a bit of a shock as you pore through days, weeks and months of detailed maps showing where you've been, where you travelled and even photos you took at those locations.

I thought we were in a new data privacy era now?

We are, but as long as Google got you to tick the box saying you'd let it use your location data, it is broadly complying with the law. If you can't remember ever doing this, think back to when you first set up your phone - there's a good chance that you just ticked 'agree' to lots of the boxes to get through the terms and conditions and start using your new handset.

OK, that map is a bit shocking. Can't I opt out?

Yes, you can, but here's the problem - an investigation by AP has found even if you do that, Google still records data on where you are.

It stores a snapshot of where you are when you merely open its popular 'Maps' app on your phone. Similarly, automatic daily weather updates on Android phones pinpoint roughly where you are. And some searches that have nothing to do with location pinpoint your precise latitude and longitude and save it.

What's the downside of Google getting this kind of data?

At the very least, it's a lack of control over your privacy. It could get annoying, such as if Google starts tailoring services based on things it thinks it knows about you based on a place you used your phone. More generally, a phone that doesn't have any location data privacy turned off could be a treasure trove if it fell into the wrong hands, with sensitive information being exposed.

Why would anyone leave this location data on?

Some people find it useful. For example, if you're looking for the nearest shop or café, having your location data switched on can tell you where to go.

Do I have to accept Google will always know where I am, even if I opt out?

It seems that using Google apps, which are difficult to avoid, means some form of automatic data collection from the giant.

What if I want to opt out as much as I can anyway?

You can do that. On an iPhone, go to 'settings' and 'privacy'. There's a line which says 'location services' which you can flick on or off. If you want to leave it on for some services that you might think are useful, it will give you a list of your apps and you can pick which ones you want on or off. It's a similar process on an Android (Samsung or Huawei).

To prevent further tracking:

For any device: Fire up your browser and go to myactivity.google.com (you'll need to be logged into Google). On the upper left drop-down menu, go to 'activity controls'. Turn off both 'web & app activity' and 'location history'. That should prevent precise location markers from being stored to your Google account.

Google will warn you that some of its services won't work as well with these settings off. In particular, neither the Google assistant, a digital concierge, nor the Google home smart speaker will be particularly useful.

On iOS: If you use Google Maps, adjust your location setting to "while using" the app - this will prevent the app from accessing your location when it's not active. Go to 'settings privacy location services' and from there select Google Maps to make the adjustment.

In the Safari web browser, consider using a search engine other than Google. Under 'settings Safari search engine', you can find other options like Bing or DuckDuckGo. You can turn location off while browsing by going to 'settings privacy location services Safari websites', and turn this to "never". This still won't prevent advertisers from knowing your rough location based on IP address on any website.

You can also turn 'location services' for the device off almost completely from 'settings privacy location services'. Both Google Maps and Apple Maps will still work, but they won't know where you are on the map and won't be able to give you directions. Emergency services will still be able to find you if the need arises.

On Android: Under the main settings icon click on 'security & location'. Scroll down to the 'privacy' heading. Tap 'location'. You can toggle it off for the entire device.

Use 'app-level permissions' to turn off access to various apps.

Irish Independent