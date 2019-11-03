Adrian Weckler: The best tech to buy right now

I've been through dozens of gadgets over the past few months, getting under the hood and putting them through real-life tests in an Irish context.

Today seems like a good time to talk about what really works. (I will follow this column up in the near future with advice on what to avoid.)

This isn't intended as a gift guide, but more as something for people with busy lives, professionally and personally. You can take it that I personally use most or all of the devices I recommend below.

1. PHONES

Of the many flagship phones to cross my desk this year, two stood out: Huawei's P30 Pro (€850) and Apple's iPhone 11 Pro (€1,179). And this was for two reasons - cameras and battery life.

Apple added a third wide-angle lens to its Pro models, making them a competent stand-alone camera. But it also added four to five hours of battery life, an absolute game-changer for iPhone users.

For the first time that I can remember, I haven't had to bring a small back-up power bank with me 'just in case'.

Huawei, meanwhile, gets the nod for the most versatile complete camera set-up on its P30 Pro.

As well as the ultra-wide and standard lenses, its zoom lens is a massive 5x optical, extending to a jaw-dropping 50x digital. You have to see this to believe it - it's incredible.

The big worry with Huawei is about future access to Google apps, although that only affects new phone releases, not existing models like the P30 Pro.

As for the rest, I'd give a worthy mention to Nokia's 2720 Flip as the king of back-up devices. It's a €100 4G phone with a flip screen that has trimmed-down versions of social apps you now depend on as utilities, such as WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook and Google Maps. In this regard, its real appeal is to let you keep in touch if you want, without the apps being overly addictive or seductive. For me, it's a great detox phone, without having to go completely cold turkey. It also has stupendous battery life.

2. LAPTOPS

While I remain convinced that the iPad Pro is a hugely under-rated laptop, the traditional model that impressed me most in recent months was Lenovo's 14-inch Thinkpad X1 Carbon (€1,600).

As an overall working laptop, it hits almost every aspiration, including serious power, good battery life, and gorgeous, sleek, light design. Touchscreen fans might miss a few things with its non-touch display, but I found it to be one of the best laptops of the year.

3. HEADPHONES

An ultra-competitive few months for headphones still sees Sony's 1000 XM3 (€319) on top. But it's getting closer.

Microsoft's Surface headphones (€379) are excellent for noise-cancelling and audio quality, but are just a little less comfortable over long periods than Sony's cranial masterpiece.

Apple's new AirPods Pro (€279) is a late launch, but I haven't had enough time to issue a verdict yet. That said, I still carry AirPods (€179) with me every day: they're enormously useful, have relatively excellent audio quality and don't need an iPhone to work for calls.

4. SMARTWATCHES

Having worn a variety of trackers and wrist computers, one smartwatch still rules them all, even if there's much stronger competition now than before.

Yes, Apple's recently released Watch Series 5 (€489) is untouchable in terms of the breadth and depth of its abilities (although it strangely still omits sleep tracking). But it's not for everyone, given that it needs to be charged every 36 hours, and some just don't want all that functionality on their wrist.

While Fitbit is still the most accessibly priced long-lasting fitness tracker wearable, Garmin remains the gold standard for those on the sports end of fitness tracking.

If you're a runner, cyclist, swimmer or skier, the new Fenix 6 Sapphire (€800) is untouchable, if pricey.

It has over 10 days of battery life, can hold music and podcasts offline from the likes of Spotify, and is built to withstand major punishment while still being pretty snug and comfy. It's also just about the most accurate wearable you can get for GPS, lap times and the like.

For a cheaper health-focused smartwatch with a big, bright oled screen and major battery life, I've seen little to match a couple of Huawei's smartwatch options.

Its 46mm Watch GT 2 (€300) somehow manages to eke around 10 days of battery life between charges. (It also has an Android-powered version of its Watch 2 that lets you put a Sim card in, so you can stay connected on a walk or run without your phone, but this has a modest one to two days of battery life.)

5. SMART SPEAKERS

Even though brands like Sonos and Lenovo have moved to closer integration (respectively) with Amazon Alexa and Google, the audio prowess of the tech giants' own speakers has come on substantially enough to recommend these as stand-alone models.

This is especially true at the entry level. I own both an Amazon Echo Dot (€45) and a Google Nest Mini (€59).

Between them, the Echo Spot has slightly better audio output, though the Nest Mini can more easily be mounted on a wall, improving its sound.

I use a 3.5mm cable to hook the Echo Spot up to a much larger speaker to create a room-filling hi-fi that responds to my voice commands and streams Spotify, podcasts or radio stations. (You can do the same with Google's Nest Mini using Bluetooth.)

Even though the biggest feature advances have come with the inclusion of screens on smart speakers (like the Echo Show or Nest Hub), they're not yet big enough to be regularly used in our house.

