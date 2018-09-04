Adrian Weckler: Five reasons why we’re about to see a flood of camera discounts

If you can hold off a couple of weeks, do. With only a few exceptions, the price of almost every second-hand camera is about to get cheaper over the next 10 to 15 days.

Here’s why.

1. A slew of new mirrorless cameras is being announced this week, radically changing the market

You may have already seen Nikon launch its first mirrorless full-frame cameras, the Z6 (€2,399) and Z7 (€3,899). That’s just the start of a mega-launch month for camera systems. From tomorrow (September 5th), Canon is announcing its own first mirrorless full frame camera, the EOS ‘R’ (likely around €2,500). Just after that, Fuji is announcing its new model, the X-T3 (likely around €1,700). And Panasonic has already debuted its new LX100 Mark ii (€1,000).

The new mirrorless cameras from Nikon and Canon are a big, big deal. They signal a fundamental change in the camera market, with traditional DSLR cameras now set to become extinct in a few short years. To some extent, this has been underway for a while: Sony’s full-frame A7 series cameras outsold both Nikon and Canon in the UK and US over the last year. The reason for this is that they’re mirrorless, meaning they’re smaller, faster, quieter (they mostly shoot silently) and are much more flexible than traditional models.

That being the case, we’re about to see a big shift in people switching away from DSLRs to mirrorless models. But there are hundreds of thousands of DSLRs still in the sales system. You’re going to see a significant downward price trend for these cameras.

2. Discounts on current and older models are imminent

The effect of all these new cameras (and camera systems) is that many of the ones you’ve been ogling for the last few months are about to see some sort of a discount. Fuji started early, knock its superb X-T2 camera down to €1,100, some €600 cheaper than a few months ago. Canon recently reduced the price of its 6D Mark ii from €2,100 to €1,900, although in the US they’ve gone even further, reducing it to around €1,400. (Canon is the only major camera manufacturer to undercut its European retail channel in this way.) These are still great cameras. They’re just getting big discounts in recent (and future) weeks.

To some extent, it’s an ever-changing market, with discounts applied consistently throughout the year. But the market hasn’t seen such a seismic shift in technology as it will this month.

3. Second-hand cameras will also get a knock-on discount effect

Obviously, with the mirrorless models coming on stream, you can expect to see a higher-than-usual number of DSLRs hit the second-hand market as a mega-upgrade cycle kicks off. This extra supply should see prices going down. For example, a second-hand Canon 70D might have cost between €600 and €800 last month. From next month, you can expect to pick one up for around €500.

4. Expect extra manufacturers’ discounts in the coming months

Manufacturers like Canon, Nikon, Fuji and Panasonic run major discount promotions once to twice a year. But you might see Canon and Nikon, in particular, kick off early this Autumn if their new mirrorless cameras take off (as I think they will). These manufacturers want you in their ecosystem, using their lenses — and they’ll probably shave an extra €100 or more off the price of a camera body to get you in the face of so much aggressive competition this year.

5. It will take at least a month for private camera sellers to cop on

Many who sell cameras second hand on sites such as DoneDeal or Adverts.ie are deluded: they believe that can ask €800 for a camera that cost them €1,000 18 months ago and which is currently on sale in shops, new, for €850. They’re going to get a huge shock when they see some of the discounts coming in retail over the coming months. But they’re unlikely to react quickly, with many betting that it’s ‘just a sale’ and prices will return higher closer to Christmas. They won’t though. So, don’t expect to see any value on those second-hand sites in the coming weeks.

Online Editors