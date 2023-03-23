Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs worldwide

Outsourcing giant Accenture said it will cut 19,000 jobs world wide, around 2.5pc of its total employee numbers, in the latest sign of a worsening global economic outlook.

Accenture has around 6,500 employees in Ireland where the business is headed by Hilary O’Meara Country Managing Director for Ireland.

The company is a key outsourcing partner to the tech sector where large job cuts continue to be announced.

It also provides services to banks, government agencies and big industrial and pharma businesses around the world.

Accenture said more than half of its planned job losses will be of non-billable corporate functions.

The jobs announcement sent shares up on the markets even though the company also lowered its annual revenue and profit forecasts for the year.