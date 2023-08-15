A third of Irish office staff work from home three days per week – Comreg survey

The telecoms regulator’s survey, although recorded between late 2022 and early 2023, shows that many Irish people continue to prefer some remote working flexibility

Almost half of Irish people now work from home at least one day a week, while a third spend at least three days a week working away from the office, according to a survey from the Irish telecoms regulator.

The Comreg poll, conducted among 3,000 people between November 2022 and March 2023, also shows that working from home online is most common among people in densely populated areas and with access to higher broadband speeds.

The survey results come as a number of major employers have stepped up attempts to get workers to return to the office.

Last week, the remote working platform Zoom asked its staff to return to the office at least two days a week.

An Irish Independent analysis in June showed that the number of fully remote jobs on offer in Ireland had fallen from 7pc to 4pc of available roles on the largest jobs website, Indeed.

Separately, the Comreg broadband survey showed that 85pc of Irish households have a fixed line broadband connection at home. Households in rural areas or with older residents are slightly less likely than average to have a connection.

Tech giants such as Apple, Google and Meta have publicly declared that remote working can be less productive than in-person attendance.

During its last round of layoffs this year, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg said the company’s data indicated that people hired as fully remote were likely to log less productive work than those hired as in-office staff.

Cork’s largest private sector employer, Apple, says that in-office work produces more than remote setups.

Figures from job sites indicate that higher-paid jobs are more likely to offer a fully remote option. A recent analysis of remote working jobs on Indeed indicated that for positions with a salary of over €40,000, the percentage of vacancies offering fully remote rises to 5.6pc. For jobs paying over €60,000, it rises again to 7.3pc, while jobs offering salaries of over €80,000 have a one-in-11 chance (9pc) of being fully remote.

Having remote work, either fully or in a ‘hybrid’ capacity, remains popular with most Irish employees, according to a survey last month from Uniospace, a workplace design company. However, most believe that being fully remote can hurt their career chances, according to the same survey.​​​​​​