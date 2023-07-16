A kinder, more human AI – the Cork startup training tech to be emotionally intelligent

The AI model the company uses is called 'Eimear'. Pictured, Emotionise co-founder Marie Toft

Artificial intelligence (AI) needs to be more human and empathetic, according to the Irish co-founder of a startup training AI to be emotionally intelligent.

Corkwoman Marie Toft, a former TV producer with RTÉ and qualified psychotherapist, is the co-founder of Emotionise, which has spent over two years building its own AI domain model.

Named Eimear, the AI and natural language processing model has been trained with emotional intelligence at its core.

The firm is in talks with a large pharmaceutical business and a medical device company about testing and deploying customer support and employee engagement solutions that the firm has built, Toft said.

Claiming to be the world’s only AI model trained in this way, Eimear is trained on the company’s own high-quality data, which has helped the business develop its own intellectual property.

“Norwegian AI and business strategist Elin Hauge said that it’s up to us to design technology that is more human, not less,” Toft said.

“AI needs to be more human, rather than less; kinder and more emotionally intelligent. We have to be able to relate to it.

“Maya Angelou said people will forget what you did and what you said, but they will remember how you made them feel.

‘I think we’re at a very important inflection point, whether AI can be any kind of a force for good or not’

“It needs to use more empathetic and more emotionally cognisant language.

“My background in psychotherapy helped me see how some people are better at this than others. Our tools could help everyone.

“Soft skills are vital, particularly when it comes to culture in an organisation.

“It may be useful in other areas, and we have also had some interest from the education sector.

“I think we’re at a very important inflection point, whether AI can be any kind of a force for good or not.”

Toft co-founded the startup with a friend in 2018. It has been built using some of their own money, a small amount of angel investment, and a Local Enterprise Office grant. It is currently raising a seed round of funding, she added.

A graduate of University College Cork and Dublin City University, Toft produced a number of award-winning and IFTA-nominated series at RTÉ, including Creedon’s Wild Atlantic Way, Taste of Success, The Business, and Today with Maura and Dáithí.