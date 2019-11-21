A €100m Halo: Angel investment on the rise for Irish tech startups

Halo's all-island director, John Phelan, said reaching the €100m "milestone" just four years after hitting the €50m mark reflected how the number and volume of angel investments had roughly doubled in recent years - and keeps on growing.

This accelerating growth "reflects the energetic startup culture across our cities and regions", he said, "and shows that the business angel community is very active too. It is a buoyant, exciting community and can be a very rewarding experience".

He said Halo's recruitment of 'angels' - those willing to invest €50,000 to €250,000 per startup - had resulted in the formation of 15 regional networks and syndicates, including three in London, New York and Singapore.

The investors in these groups typically hear pitches from 150 firms annually, of which around a third win investment.

Individual angels - so-called because they invest in unproven ventures not yet able to win bank loans or venture capital - on average invest in four to five startups a year, according to Halo data.

"We know what our angels look for in an investee company. It's our job to ensure we find those companies and give them the advice that will help them secure critical investment," Phelan said.

"By securing angel investment, those businesses are then more likely to leverage additional funding from other sources. That is very powerful."

Over the past 12 years, he said, the €100m in Halo-driven angel investment has helped to leverage another €170m in follow-on investment.

Last year, Halo-backed angels put €9.3m into 44 Irish startups. Securing that finance in turn helped the fledgling firms leverage €27.5m more from public and private sources, including funds managed by Enterprise Ireland.

"Building a strong funding ecosystem at each stage of the funding journey for startups is of critical importance to the success of Enterprise Ireland client companies," said Kevin Sherry, EI's executive director of global business development.

"The availability of angel funding at the early stages of a company's development provides both essential capital and hugely valuable industry experience to support companies through this early phase of growth," he said.

"Enterprise Ireland is very encouraged by the strong take-up of the funding over the last decade among the angel community, and can already see the positive impact first-hand through the accelerated growth and development of Irish businesses."

Business Minister Heather Humphreys said Halo's role in guiding "essential finance and support to early-stage companies that are setting out on their paths to growth cannot be overestimated".

She said Halo also provided "a fount of knowledge, skills, expertise and mentoring support for companies in their critical early stages".

Among the most recent beneficiaries of Halo-promoted angel finance are:

- Buymie Technologies, a grocery delivery app and e-commerce platform chaired by Eamonn Quinn, son of the Superquinn founder Feargal. In January, the Tallaght-based firm raised €545,000 from one of Halo's Dublin-based syndicates, called Bloom Equity, which focuses on opportunities in software, online, e-commerce and telecoms services, and seeks minority stakes in the range of 15pc to 25pc. That same month, Lidl picked Buymie to provide home deliveries to Dublin customers.

- Signum Surgical, a Galway medtech firm developing a product, BioHealx, that treats a chronic and painful condition called anal fistula. Its €2.6m initial funding round included €1m from Halo's MedTech syndicate in Galway, an investment used to leverage €3.6m more in grants in December 2018.

- We Are Paradoxx, a Belfast hair care brand that has just completed its first major fundraising round. Some £580,000 (€676,000) of the £1.5m total came from Halo's Ulster-based network coordinated by Clarendon Fund Managers. It focuses on investments in the IT, ICT and medtech sectors up to £500,000, in return for minority shareholdings.

- Deciphex, a Dublin City University-based medtech firm that uses artificial intelligence to speed the delivery of pathology services and improve the accuracy of test results. Deciphex's €2.3m funding round in April included €490,000 from Halo's life sciences syndicate, Irrus Investments. Irrus seeks stakes in startups offering the potential for strong intellectual property development and international scalability. It has invested €15m since 2012 in 16 life sciences startups, which helped leverage a further €58m.

Halo's angels only invest in specific emerging technologies, including agri-tech and innovations in food production.

Retail, real estate, restaurants and tourism are among the excluded sectors.

According to its criteria guide to entrepreneurs, Halo says its syndicates seek startups that have launched to market and are generating sales. They also consider medtech and life sciences firms, as well as university spin-outs that have commercially viable products yet to reach the market.

Those ruled out for consideration are firms still formulating their product idea, those that want funding to build a prototype, or are at MVP stage, short for 'minimum viable product', and where the business concept has reached only its initial stage of development.

Entrepreneurs who make the initial cut are provided with one-to-one coaching from a Halo adviser in preparing their investment sales pitch.

The Halo programme has grown increasingly international, with syndicates formed in 2015 in New York, 2016 in Singapore and 2018 in London - all of them led by prominent business figures from the Irish diaspora.

They typically get involved only once angels within Ireland make the first commitment.

The Digital Irish Angels group in Manhattan was founded by angel investors David Beatty, Feargall Kenny and Shane Naughton. Singapore's syndicate was forged by Galen Murphy, the UCD-educated director of investment services for Crossbridge Capital in Asia.

The London syndicate - chaired by Trinity graduate Harry McDermott, managing partner of CEO consultancy firm Cupertino Partners - invested almost €700,000 into five companies within its first nine months.

