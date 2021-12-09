70 Irish YouTubers now have over 1m subscribers but ‘information reliability’ problems persist

Brian MacManus is the creator of the ‘Real Engineering’ and ‘Real Science’ channels, with over 3.5m subscribers

YouTuber Melanie Murphy has garnered over 71m views online, allowing her to make a full time income from her channel

There are now over 70 Irish YouTube ‘creators’ with over 1m subscribers, according to a new Oxford study commissioned by Google. And there are over 450 Irish YouTube ‘creators’ with over 100,000 subscribers,

Both numbers constitute a rise of 20pc on last year as online platforms continue to eat into traditional media’s audience share.

The Oxford Economics study claims that there are now 1,600 people employed in Ireland as part of YouTube’s “creative ecosystem” and that it contributes roughly €30m to Ireland’s national GDP.

However, the study also revealed YouTube is thought of by a sizeable number of Irish people as not being “a reliable source of information since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The study did not disclose how many people subscribe to YouTube Premium, which costs €11.99 per month.

Oxford Economics undertook an anonymised survey of 2,000 Ireland based YouTube users and surveyed more than 2,000 European businesses, and 780 creators in Northern Europe.

Oxford Economics’ economic modelling used survey results and published data to estimate the contribution of YouTube to headline economic metrics such as GDP and employment.

While the Google-commissioned research gave specific figures for a number of survey metrics, it said only that “over half” of Irish people agreed that the video platform had been reliable for information during the pandemic. YouTube has had challenges in curbing misinformation about vaccines and, together with Facebook and Whatsapp, is regularly used by anti-vaccination activists to spread conspiracy theories about the subject.

This is a particularly pivotal point as the Oxford study shows that 91pc of users access YouTube “to gather information and knowledge” and 68pc say that what they’re seeing “is relevant to them”.

The report also highlights some ‘creators’ who have quit their jobs to focus full time on their YouTube channels due to their increasing audiences there.

“I quit my job to start the channel,” said Brian McManus, whose two YouTube Channels, Real Engieering and Real Science have 3.1m and 518,000 subscribers, respectively.

“The channel grew rather quickly and within six months I had replaced my income. I’m now doing something I love and I’m also employing a vastly talented production team as well as hiring many more freelancers. And all based from the west of Ireland.”

Other YouTubers cited include Melanie Murphy, whose posts about motherhood, mental health and other topics have been viewed more than 71m times, giving her a full time income.

The Oxford study says that just 5pc of content watched on YouTube comes from Irish creators.