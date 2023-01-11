65 Citrix jobs in Dublin under threat

The parent firm of Citrix, Cloud Software Group, is to let 15pc of its worldwide staff go, including some Dublin employees.

Sources inside Citrix’s East Wall office told the Irish Independent that 65 roles in Ireland are at risk of being impacted by the global scaleback.

The news comes after the global cryptocurrency firm Coinbase, which employs around 100 people in Dublin, said that it would shed 25pc of its staff.

News of the Citrix cuts was announced today by the company’s CEO, Tom Krause.

“Please know that these decisions were not taken lightly,” said Mr Krause in an open letter to staff.

“Rather, they were practical business decisions designed to strengthen the combined companies.”

Mr Krause said that the cuts were focused on “eliminating role redundancies in corporate functions and shared services as we operate as a combined business and flattening our organisational structure dramatically to drive far greater accountability”. He also said that the company would invest more heavily in product development “within our refined product roadmaps” and that it will “eliminate resources dedicated to other non-essential areas”.

“As a result of this discipline, we will have better predictability in our business results, with more realistic plans and targets that keep the business on track,” he said.

“To get to where I know this company can go requires us to completely rethink how we operate and organise at every level of the business.”



