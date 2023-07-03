48 abandons price rise after customer complaints

The budget operator was due to switch from monthly to four-weekly billing this month, representing an 8.3pc price rise.

The budget mobile operator 48 is abandoning a price rise that had enraged customers and sparked investigations from both the telecoms regulator and the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI).

The operator, which is owned by Three, announced in May that it would shorten its billing period from being monthly to every four weeks, an 8.3pc price rise.

The price rise was due to kick in from July. The operator proposed the hike, despite repeatedly promising customers in promotions and advertising campaigns over the last two years that its monthly tariff would remain unchanged “for life” for those who signed up. The move sparked official probes from both Comreg and the ASAI.

In messages to customers on the issue, 48 initially defended the switch from monthly to four weeks as being “common among prepay operators”.

It also defended the move on the basis of the cost of doing business.

“The decision to move to 28-day charging has been made in an effort to combat the increased running costs of the business, while ensuring continued investment into our network,” a spokesperson said at the time.

However, the operator now says that it has taken on board customer feedback in its decision to jettison the price rises. 48 is one of a wave of budget mobile operators spun off by Irish telecoms firms to capture a bigger share of the prepay market. Launching at €7.99 per month for all calls, texts and data, the operator now charges €12.99 every four weeks for new signups.

Irish telecoms operators have raised prices by up to 11pc in the last year. Several operators have put in place structural annual rises on top of inflation-linked rises.