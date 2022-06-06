€25 million battery facility switched on in Monaghan will store energy from renewable sources

A €25 million battery storage project that aims to enhance the role of renewables in Ireland has been launched in Co Monaghan.

The 60-megawatt facility is located at Lisdrumdoagh and is the company’s second and largest-to-date battery storage project by global company RWE Renewables.

The company says the facility it capable of providing the rapid delivery of electricity into the power grid to help balance intermittency in electricity generation as Ireland aims to rely more on renewables such as wind and solar energy.

It also offers a short-term backup to help address power outages and maintain a more stable and secure electricity supply in Ireland.

RWE Renwables Ireland’s first 8.5 megawatt project is located in Balbriggan, Co Dublin and went live in April last year.

Managing director Cathal Hennessy said: “We have invested €25million in Lisdrumdoagh to develop utility-scale battery storage, in a market which is already committed to renewable energies, and which provides dedicated support for battery storage.

“Ireland is an excellent starting point for RWE Renewables as we look to expand and grow our battery storage technology business and become a key partner in Ireland’s low-carbon energy transition."

Mr Hennessy said the facility is an important step in helping Ireland reach its future energy goals.

“In the first half of 2020 Irish onshore wind farms generated nearly 37pc of the country’s electricity needs, making Ireland an important market for onshore wind,” he said.

"Ireland has set a target of generating 80pc renewable electricity by 2030.

"Deployment of battery storage like Lisdrumdoagh will be capable of a rapid response to frequency changes, importing or exporting electricity from the grid as needed, and helping efficiently stabilise the grid, while guaranteeing reliable electricity supply for users.”

RWE Renewables came to Ireland in 2016 and has offices in Kilkenny City and Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

It also operates the 10 mega-watt Dromadda Beg Onshore Wind Farm in Co Kerry and has submitted a planning application for a 62 mega-watt onshore windfarm located on the borders of Co Cork.