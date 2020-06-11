€12m raised by Irish engineer as tech privacy boom gathers pace

Dubliner Cillian Kieran’s privacy technology startup, Ethyca, has raised €12m, bringing to almost €100m the amount raised by Irish tech entrepreneurs during the harshest months of the lockdown.

It is also the second major funding round for an Irish-led data protection technology startup, following last month’s €15m raise by 21-year-old Shane Curran and his privacy tech firm Evervault.

Mr Kieran, an engineer, is the twin of Twitter’s global data protection officer, Damien Kieran. He co-founded Ethyca with Miguel Burger-Calderon.

The funding comes from a mixture of venture capital firms such as Ney York-based IA Ventures and prominent global technology entrepreneurs such as Paypal co-founder Max Levchin and Warby Parker co-founder Neil Blumenthal.

Ethyca has now raised a total of €18min two years. It offers a “privacy platform” and API, as well as a “self-service” privacy technology product.

Mr Kieran is a data governance specialist who previously worked with Heineken, Sony, Dell and Pepsi.

“Right now companies are concerned with applying a band aid for the likes of GDPR and CCPA to avoid risk of fines, but are not thinking holistically,” he said.

“Not only is it necessary to comply with the increasingly complex web of privacy regulations globally, but it’s more and more important to consumers that the services they use respect and manage their data ethically. Companies must seize the chance to gain competitive advantage here and differentiate themselves.”

Other substantial funding deals for Irish-led tech firms in recent weeks include €12m for Dubliner Ben Harris’s smart kitchen firm Drop, €18m for Dun Laoghaire-based ecommerce firm Profitero, €15m for Cork-based Workvivo and €16m for Cork-based Keelvar.

