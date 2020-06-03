| 7.2°C Dublin

€127m and counting: the top ten Irish tech funding deals of 2020

 

Making herself heard: Patricia Scanlon, founder of Soapbox Labs, in Dublin. Photo: Arthur Carron Expand

Making herself heard: Patricia Scanlon, founder of Soapbox Labs, in Dublin. Photo: Arthur Carron

Adrian Weckler Twitter Email

What are the most important and interesting home-grown tech funding deals so far this year? Adrian Weckler picks 10 of the most notable ones, some of them previously unreported.

1. Cool Planet

Round: €31m

What it does: Energy efficiency software and consultancy