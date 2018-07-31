115,000 country homes lose out on broadband as companies split

More` than 100,000 rural homes are to be the first casualties in the break-up of the consortium which had planned to supply high-speed broadband to nine towns across Ireland.

Telecoms firms Enet and SSE - which have split over the Government's separate National Broadband Plan - have walked away from a recent pledge to connect 115,000 regional homes and businesses to high-speed broadband.

The abandonment of the €100m pledge means Eir will have a monopoly in the areas promised, focused principally on western and north-western towns such as Ballinasloe, Roscommon Town, Manorhamilton, Bundoran, Ballyshannon, Donegal Town, Ballybofey, Stranorlar and Buncrana.

The move will come as an embarrassment to Communications Minister Denis Naughten, who publicly launched the Enet-SSE fibre broadband scheme late last year, describing it as "world-class superfast high-speed broadband" which would "ensure communities are sustained and business can flourish in towns and rural Ireland". He also praised the "choice and competition" that rural broadband users would get from the "commitment from Enet and SSE".

Jobs

The regional broadband network also promised 700 jobs.

In a statement to the Irish Independent, Enet distanced its abandonment of its €100m regional broadband rollout from its credibility in moving forward with the separate €1bn National Broadband Plan rural network.

"There is no correlation between the regional broadband initiative and the NBP," said a spokesman for Enet. "Enet and the wider consortium members are fully committed to the National Broadband Plan." The spokesman added the regional project "remains under review".

A spokesman for Mr Naughten was unable to comment.

The 115,000-home Enet regional broadband plan was separate from the troubled State-subsidised National Broadband Plan, which aims to connect 540,000 homes and businesses in rural areas.

A deal between Enet and the Government for the State-wide rural plan was due to be struck in the coming weeks.

However, the departure of SSE from the Enet consortium means negotiations may now be stretched with more delays to the process.

Despite the setbacks, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar insisted officials in the Department of Communications were "very confident" the consortium would be able to deliver the project.

He said the exit of SSE from the group "doesn't affect the project itself". "We remain confident that we'll be able to sign with the preferred bidder in September," he said.

However, there was more news of broadband rollout delays as Eir confirmed that it is behind on its Government-agreed rollout commitment for regional fibre broadband.

Under a deal struck with the Government, Eir pledged to build out 300,000 fibre-connected premises in parts of rural and regional Ireland by the end of 2018. It will be the middle of next year before it completes the rollout.

"Storm Ophelia was the strongest East Atlantic hurricane in 150 years and the impact was not just a delay in the rollout during and immediately after the storm, but poling teams were diverted to the emergency storm response and restoring normal operations at the national telecom network," said a spokesman for the company. "This redeployment lasted for over two months beyond the storm itself."

However, the company will add an extra 30,000 homes, bringing its commercial fibre rollout to 330,000.

"As Eir has proceeded with its rural fibre rollout, it has picked up and passed additional premises above and beyond those agreed with the (department)," said the spokesman.

"So although the rollout will be completed behind schedule, we will have delivered to an additional 30,000 homes and businesses that would otherwise need to wait for the National Broadband Plan."

"Eir remains committed to its rural fibre rollout and will complete the project towards the end of the first half of 2019.

"This is about six months behind the original target, but in line with a backstop date we had agreed with the department in the event of unforeseen delays."

The 300,000 premises were originally part of the government's 840,000 rollout map.

Eir made a deal with the Government to cover the premises privately. The Government accepted, with both parties publishing an agreement stipulating that the buildout be completed by the end of 2018.

Irish Independent