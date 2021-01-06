Tech firm Genesys to create 100 new jobs in Galway

Contact centre technology firm Genesys is to create 100 new jobs at its research and development centre in Galway.

The US company has been in Galway since 2018, when it bought Altocloud, the artificial intelligence firm founded by Barry O’Sullivan.

The company says that the new jobs will bring its total employment in Galway to 300 by the end of 2021.

The new roles will be in software development, cloud computing, DevOps, AI and user experience.

“Galway has played an integral role for Genesys in developing innovations in the fields of cloud, digital, and AI,” said Barry O’Sullivan, EVP and GM of Digital and AI, Genesys. “As companies need to keep pace with consumers’ evolving preferences for digital engagement across the overall customer experience, we are focusing on hiring world-class talent in Ireland to help deliver technologies that make it possible with our vision of Experience as a Service.”

The company will relocate to a larger Galway location, occupying 40,000 square feet, in the Bonham Quay development in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Tánaiste & Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar said: “I’m very pleased to see Genesys expanding its workforce in Galway. The company, which first set up in Ireland in 2018, is now well-established here and the announcement of 100 additional roles – an increase on its initial headcount target – underscores the company’s commitment to Ireland and the West. I understand that in addition to the Galway-based jobs, the company is also offering remote work options which opens up opportunities for people right across the country.”

