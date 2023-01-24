Tech company Inclusio to create 80 jobs

Tech start-up Inclusio has unveiled plans to create 80 new jobs following a €6.2m investment from Enterprise Ireland and a number of venture capitalists.

Inclusio is a technology platform that tracks diversity and inclusion across organisations in both the private and public sectors. It utilises artificial intelligence, data science and psychology to drive improvements, providing companies with data and inclusion insights.

The firm recently raised €4.1m in its latest seed round. The funding round was led by Elkstone and was backed by Atlantic Bridge, Oyster Capital and Enterprise Ireland, as well as some private investors.

The recent funding will now be used to “fuel growth,” with Inclusio planning to add 80 jobs in the next 18 – 24 months. The new roles, which will include positions in technology, sales and marketing, will be based at Inclusio’s Dublin headquarters.

The company currently employs 35 people.

The team will also aim to expand into new markets, as well as build on its existing customer network in the Irish market, which currently includes 123.ie, FBD Insurance and Teagasc.

“In 2016, Inclusio set out to solve a problem and bring a scientific-evidenced approach for employers to listen to the collective voice of their people and to measure, track and act on diversity and inclusion,” founder and chief executive Sandra Healy said.

“This funding and jobs boost will further help us on our journey of scaling our team and offering our knowledge and expertise to ensure companies can get diversity and inclusion right and ensure that it’s not a tickbox exercise.”