Team sport: Kingspan partners Mercedes AMG in drive to make F1 more sustainable

Kingspan CEO Gene Murtagh and Toto Wolff, team principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team

IRELAND’S Kingspan is to chair a new Sustainability Working Group for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, in a first-of-its-kind collaboration.

Kingspan’s high-performance insulation products are used in both warm and cold climates to reduce the energy needed to heat and cool buildings.

The company’s own environmental credentials include starting its first sustainability programme, to achieve net-zero energy use, in 2011.

The working group for Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 will seek to draw together expertise from diverse fields to contribute to the team’s objective of pioneering new approaches and technologies for emissions reduction in motorsport.

Kingspan’s logo will make its debut on team cars during the Saudi Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton battles it out for the drivers’ championship and Mercedes-AMG Petronas eyes the constructors’ prize.

Kingspan CEO Gene Murtagh said after the announcement: “Two of the great challenges of our age are decarbonising transport and decarbonising the built environment.

"Kingspan and the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team share a determination to rise to these challenges through technology, innovation and teamwork.”

Kingspan’s sports sponsorships already include the Cavan senior football team in GAA and Ulster Rugby, who’s home is the KIngspan Stadium at Ravenhill in Belfast.