Taxpayer are down €45.7bn on bank rescues – C&AG report

The cost of bailing out the banks during the financial crisis stood at €45.7bn at the end of 2021, the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) has found.

That’s worse than was expected at the end of 2018 and in previous assessments of the likely final recovery and despite tax payers clawing back billions from Bank of Ireland in particular and €4.8bn of accumulated earnings recovered through Nama.

The C&AG looks at the net cost of the bailouts of all of the banks and shows IBRC, made up of the former Anglo Irish Bank and Irish Nationwide Building Society, accounts for by far the biggest share of losses at €37.3bn unrecovered since the banks were nationalised back in 2009.

Taxpayers are still down €13.1bn on AIB, well over a decade after the banking crisis with Permanent TSB sitting on another €1.5bn.

Bank of Ireland is the exception. The C&AG put the net recovery from its rescue at €1.4bn at the end of 2021. Since then the Government has fully exited the residual stake in the bank, with the Department of Finance saying €6.7bn in total has been extracted from the bank in respect of the €4.7bn that was put in.

However, the C&AG calculations, unlike figures used by the Department of Finance, also takes account of an estimated interest bill on money borrowed for bank rescues – roughly €700m to €900m a year since the financial crisis as well as factoring in money clawed back via the bank levy and through dividends and other returns.

The latest C&AG tally comes as Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has announced the Government has resumed its AIB share-trading plan, a scheme to gradually reduce the remaining majority stake in that bank by selling off shares over the stock exchange.

The move to sell part of the 71.12pc stake was first announced by Mr Donohoe last December and became operational in the middle of January in order to reduce the State’s investment in AIB.

The share-trading plan was extended in June of this year and was then paused on June 28 following the sale of a larger than usual block of 5pc of the bank’s stock using what’s called an accelerated bookbuild, which involves placing shares with institutional investors.

Following this sales process, the State agreed to a “lock-up” period which meant the Government could not sell further shares in the bank for a period of 90 days. That’s now over.

Following the June extension, the plan is expected to end no later than January 24 next year, unless further extended by the minister.

The State’s shareholding in AIB has now reduced to 63.5pc.

“I will continue to keep other monetisation options open, should these opportunities present themselves,” Mr Donohoe said. “It continues to be this Government’s belief that banking in the main is an activity that should be provided by the private sector and that taxpayer funds which were used to rescue the banks should be recovered and used for more productive purposes,” he added.

Last week, Mr Donohoe said he expects to be able to announce shortly that the State’s directed shareholding in Bank of Ireland has been “reduced to zero”.