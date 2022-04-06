Tax revenue soars by a third to €17.2bn in first three months of the year after end of lockdown

The amount of tax paid in the first three months of the year was a massive 32pc more than in the same period last year.

Tax revenue to the end of March stood at €17.2bn, which was €4.2bn more than the same period last year. The increase is driven by VAT, corporation tax and income tax, according to new Exchequer Returns figures from the Department of Finance.

The big increase in tax collected closed the deficit in the public finances in the first three months of 2021, although on a rolling 12 month basis spending overshot the State’s income by €3bn.

Gross revenue to the end of March stood at €23.8bn, up 15pc versus the same period last year. Non-tax revenue and capital resources were down but the tax take is well up.

Read More

Total expenditure to the end of March was €23.6bn, down more than a billion versus the same period in 2021.

The big driver of higher tax income in March was driven by corporation tax receipts, which officials said partly reflects a timing issue as some tax not expected until August was paid.

March is also a VAT-due month, and receipts of €2.5 billion were collected, up €700m, or 36pc versus on March 2021. For the first three months of the year VAT receipts stand at €5.9bn, up €1.4bn on the first quarter of 2021, partly due to the restoration of the standard rate at the end of March 2021.

Customs receipts of €160 million to end-March were €46 million higher than the same period last year. The increase in customs revenues is likely a result of increased trade with the UK compared to the same period last year.

The Government has collected less non-tax revenue this year. primarily due to the timing of NAMA’s surplus payments.