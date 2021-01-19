TAOISEACH Micheál Martin said he wants Ireland to have a “deeper” relationship with the United States as Joe Biden’s presidency begins tomorrow.

He said that could see Ireland and the US cooperate more on matters such as the provision of international humanitarian aid.

“In terms of the Irish connection, there will be open doors. Obviously there’ve been challenges around trade and investment and other issues,” Mr Martin told Domhnal Slattery, chief executive of Dublin-based aircraft leasing company Avolon, in an interview at the virtual Airfinance Journal conference today.

“We would like to see ourselves as the bridge builder between the United States and the European Union,” added Mr Martin.

He said there’s an opportunity across the EU, the US and the UK to have people with “common values in terms of democracy”.

“There are opportunities there to re-cultivate that and re-nurture that type of thinking,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the global impact of a Biden presidency, notwithstanding all of the undoubted challenges that will come his way and will come our way.”

“I’m looking at deeper relationships between Ireland and the United States,” he added. “There will be opportunities for us to partner with the US in Africa in terms of food policy and so on.”

Online Editors