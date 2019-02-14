As we sit in a quiet Peploe's, an hour before the restaurant is due to open for lunch, the first thing that grabs my attention is how nattily dressed its proprietor, Barry Canny, is.

Taking money off the table during the good times is the recipe for restaurateur's survival

The same sense of style has followed down into the restaurant, which, nestled in the heart of St Stephen's Green, serves up to 1,500 people each week.

However, given Mr Canny's background in "the rag trade", such style should not come as a surprise. "I started out in London, and it was quite an exciting place," the father of three girls says.

Having briefly worked in the insurance business, which he "quickly bored of", Mr Canny found himself drawn towards the East End of London with a younger crew of people in the clothing industry. "I took a load of garments down to Petticoat Lane one afternoon in the early 70s, and I made more money in the two hours than I did in a month at the insurance company. I suddenly found a new industry.

"I suppose I was a bit of Del Boy, and I continued with that, it grew into a more organised form, I met a well-known designer for uniforms, and between us we got a range of clothing together," Mr Canny continues.

The duo ended up selling into clothing stores in New York and South Africa.

"I had 10 or 11 very good years in London, it was like my education… We ran out of money eventually in the designer company, we had sold out to a big Scottish knitwear firm and it was time for me to come back."

By his own judgment Mr Canny had "made a few bob".

"I had a rainy day fund. I love a rainy day fund, even as a kid I always had something to fall back on because when you are on your own - kids nowadays get a lot more than we used to get - in those days if you had the money for the rent you did, and if you didn't you were camping out in somebody else's place, you couldn't be ringing home looking for a few bob," he says.

On his return to Dublin in the 1980s, Mr Canny opened what is today The Olive restaurant in Sandycove.

"I traded that for a few years, I learnt a lot about the industry and decided to sell out and do other things."

Shortly after leaving the restaurant business he joined forces with a property development company in Dublin, where he spent more than 10 years.

Yet, his exit from the hospitality industry turned out to be a move that would lead him back into the sector.

"One of the properties we bought some 24 years ago was 22 St Stephens Green, which I turned into Browns Boutique Hotel," Mr Canny says.

"That was a great experience for some years, it was one of the first boutique hotels in Dublin, with only 12 bedrooms, but the restaurant was a roaring success."

After trading for five years, in 2004 he decided to sell up. "Again I wanted to build my rainy day fund a little bit." On the need for having money to fall back on, he says: "I suppose it comes from I don't know, is it insecurity or something like that?

"People said I was crazy to sell it, but there was good profit on the table, I had been made an offer I didn't understand, and then I sold that - with great reserve - but it was very difficult for a single person to manage a 12-bedroom hotel, with a roaring restaurant, a very profitable business."

He adds that the business, which today trades as The Cliff House Hotel, "didn't have the international connection and you couldn't rely on the Irish market alone because it was a boutique hotel and was boutique level prices as well."

After making such a monumental decision, Mr Canny, who describes himself as a travel fan, small art collector and "petrol head" needed to take some time out.

"I took time out for about a month or two, with the fund I had more time to think about what I wanted to do, and then I discovered this premises here," he says, gesturing with his hand.

At the time the premises had a massive concrete vault in the middle of it.

But he saw the potential for something special, and with, Mr Canny reckons, "every engineer having a fee out of it some way or another," and €600,000 later, he discovered he could turn the place into a restaurant, which today is a multi-million euro operation.

With the business open 17 years, Mr Canny says he doesn't classify Peploe's as high-end. "Quality-wise we are, [but as a restaurant] we would see ourselves in the fine dining bistro. "We don't want to do Michelin-style food, we don't want to do that sort of level of discipline, what we are trying to achieve here is a 60s-70s Parisian brasserie bistro, and that is our track.

"Our real raison d'etre is really very good French classics, with produce served in a very professional way."

When it comes to the importance of using Irish produce, Mr Canny says for Peploe's, "that is the ultimate".

"The food has to be Irish, it has to be fresh, and all our meats are of a high grade.

"There is a move in the restaurant business nowadays where there are big food suppliers bringing everything ready to go, but we are still trimming, still filleting our fish, we are still preparing our own vegetables and we buy nothing outside the Irish market, unless it is just not available to us at the time, and this is very, very important to us," he adds.

Over the past 17 years Ireland's economy has been through the wringer. Discretionary spending, including dining out, was at the coalface of that. Peploe's was not immune. "We got through the recession because we were sufficiently financed to get through, we had reserves, we had fantastic staff, and people really got behind it and pushed hard."

The restaurant trimmed its menus and prices, and "we gave consistent high quality at acceptable prices and kept our standards going".

In addition, the company spent money promoting the business.

Just as things were coming back to normal, the business experienced "one of the biggest upsets for some time".

"That was the Luas works, which went on for nearly three years, now that was the hardest thing, that was harder than the recession [for the business].

"That caused mayhem here, it actually shut down the Green, the place was full of vans, trucks, diggers, dust, it was just appalling, and there was no apologies, no compensation, no account for businesses, no respect for businesses from the council, and that was the hard one, that we had to go back to the rainy day fund to keep the place open," Mr Canny says.

Just prior to the conclusion of the Luas works, Mr Canny spent €500,000 revamping the restaurant to help protect it from competitors.

"We knew there would be extra competition coming to Dublin, Dublin is getting quite saturated now with restaurants.

"So we revamped, a big risk for us, had to close for nearly three weeks, and re-opened and our regular customers loved it, they love the new approach, the New York look, and here we are with our reincarnation," he adds, gesturing around the dining room.

With the Luas works now completed, "we have our Stephen's Green back", he says/

Last year Peploe's had "a very good year… up significantly on the previous year". But Mr Canny, ever the fan of the rainy day fund, is not taking anything for granted.

"I think there will be [restaurant] failures in the next couple of years. I hope nothing like what is happening in the UK, the UK September 2017 to September 2018, there was 1,200 restaurant failures, that's up 22pc on the previous year. They are frightening figures," he adds.

Mr Canny also notes the big restaurant groups moving to Ireland, pulling market share, which he says they are doing "at a huge cost to them". But he says Peploe's "has always been there for the challenge, and to be in our 17th year, we have seen them come and go and we are still here.

"We sharpen our pens all the time, we are watching the market, we are wise to what is going on, we can stop and turn and change direction."

The former rag trade man adds that he doesn't like "faddy fashion and going the way everybody is going for the sake of it".

"We will never follow the crowd, rightly or wrongly, we will do our own thing, stay individual and we have an individual relationship with our customers. That gives us a little more of that Irish welcome that I think some of us have forgotten."

