Sweden’s Bonnier acquires stake in Business Post group

Sweden headquartered media business Bonnier News has acquired a “material” minority stake in Ireland’s Business Post Group, the companies said on Tuesday.

An investment deal has been in the works for months. Bonnier’s titles include business focused Dagens industri in Sweden and Dagbladet Børsen in Demark as well as a range of national and local papers and publishing ventures.

In a statement Business Post Group said it will seek to leverage Bonnier’s expertise to accelerate its digital transformation and expansion.

As well as the Sunday newspaper the Irish business includes events business iQuest and well known polling firm Red C Research as well as other data and research services.

The chief executive officer of Bonnier News, Anders Eriksson, said his company has been looking at the Irish market for some time.

“Most of all we needed a strong respected partner in our pan-European network of B2B titles, and the Business Post is by far the best and most talented for us to work with.”

Enda O’Coineen said his Kilcullen Kapital will remain as majority shareholder in the Buisness Post Group

“Important is their (Bonnier) wish to maintain my Kilcullen Kapital family office as long-term owners and investors. Their timely investment supports our vision to grow the business in Ireland and globally,” he said.

The statement said Business Post Group’s annual turnover has almost trebled from €7.5m to circa €22m since Kilkullen’s acquisition in 2018. The initial investment has been followed by a number of acquisition including of Red C in 2021 for €7m.