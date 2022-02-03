Surprise ECB hawkishness takes wind out sterling’s sails

ECB chief Christine Lagarde abandoned her mantra that a rate rise this year was ‘very unlikely'. Photograph: Michael Probst/Reuters

STERLING fell sharply against the euro after jumping to a two-year high yesterday after the European Central Bank punctured a rally triggered by a rate rise from the Bank of England (BoE).

Sterling jumped half a percent versus the euro after the BoE raised its benchmark interest rate to 0.5pc to contain rising inflation.

But a couple of hours later, the pound fell to its lowest level in nine days versus the single currency after ECB President Christine Lagarde spoke.

Speaking after the ECB kept its policy unchanged, Ms Lagarde acknowledged that eurozone inflation was running hotter than expected and she declined to repeat her view that rate hikes this year are “very unlikely” in a hawkish turn.

She had previously argued that inflation would soon abate without intervention.

“It was less than surprising that the pound bounce proved short-lived. With the ECB underlining that the situation has changed, allowing the market to further accelerate euro area rate expectations,” said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC.

Sterling fell 0.6pc versus the strengthening euro to 83.78 pence by 1505 GMT. At 1212 GMT, it had touched a two-year high of 82.85 pence versus the euro after the majority of the nine members of the Bank of England (BoE) policy committee voted for a 0.25 percentage point increase.

Four of the nine MPC members wanted to raise interest rates by half a percentage point to 0.75pc.

Traders interpreted the split as a hawkish skew from the BoE.

But some flagged the markets’ forecast for a 1.50pc bank rate by early next year was exaggerated.

“Although we expect the BoE to hike rates in May, in view of the drag on incomes from rising energy and food inflation, we see the market’s expectations regarding BoE rate hikes this year to be overdone,” said Jane Foley, head of FX Strategy at Rabobank in London.

In a busy day for the UK markets, British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced measures to help households cope with soaring energy bills, after the country’s energy regulator said consumer bills would see a record leap.

Versus the dollar, the pound rose 0.15pc to $1.3591, after hitting its highest level against the greenback since January 20, as the dollar was dented by a stock market tumble and the euro surge.