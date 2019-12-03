Surge in corporation tax to push State into €1.4bn budget surplus

A late surge in corporation tax paid in November will help nudge the overall financial health of the State into a small budget surplus for this year of around €1.4bn, according to Paschal Donohoe.

The amount of tax paid by companies was €700m ahead of expectations as a surge since 2015 continued into the most important month for tax payments, the minister said.

Overall tax paid to the State this year is now around €600m more than was anticipated as recently as the October budget, the minister said.

It gives the minister an opportunity to boost savings in a so called rainy day fund.

The Government has been repeatedly warned against using unexpected tax gains to cover up for spending over runs, most recently by the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council.

