SuperValu owner Musgrave Group announces Noel Keeley will take over as CEO from Chris Martin

SuperValu owner Musgrave Group has named Noel Keeley to take over as CEO on January 1 from Chris Martin, who had previously announced his plan to stand down.

Noel Keeley is managing director of Musgrave Wholesale Partners, the country’s biggest grocery wholesaler and where he is responsible for Musgrave’s wholesale business across the island of Ireland.

In a statement, Musgrave Group said Noel Keeley had transformed Musgrave MarketPlace into Ireland’s leading wholesale business for retailers, SMEs and the hospitality sector and led the growth of SuperValu and Centra in Northern Ireland.

He was also responsible for the acquisition of fine food specialist La Rousse Foods. Mr Keeley joined Musgrave in 2005 and was Group HR Director before he took up his current role in 2010. Before joining Musgrave Group Mr Keeley was HR Vice President at University College Cork.

