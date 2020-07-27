Supermarket sales surge for alcoholic drinks and sweets - but slide for deodorants

Grocery shoppers are spending much more on alcoholic drinks and sweets than before the pandemic – but are skimping on deodorants, according to the latest survey of the nation’s shopping habits.

The survey of 5,000 households by analysts Kantar found that grocery shoppers spent an extra €578m the 12 weeks to July 12, nearly a quarter higher than a year ago.

But that surge versus 2019 levels started to taper off in the past month as more restaurants and pubs reopened, spurring people to stock less in their fridges.

“We are beginning to see some people cautiously return to pre-Covid habits,” said Kantar retail analyst Emer Healy.

Nonetheless, she said, shoppers still spent 17.8pc more on grocery goods in the past month than for the same period of 2019.

“Shoppers are continuing to treat themselves at home,” she said, noting that sales of savoury snacks and confectionery were up 45pc and 35pc respectively in the 12-week period.

Branded goods outperformed own-label alternatives, the report found, with particularly strong sales gains for Barry’s Tea, Keelings fruit, Kelkin health products and Keogh’s crisps.

Supermarket sales of alcoholic beverages surged by 76pc from 2019 levels.

“Although people are free to visit pubs and restaurants with the easing of restrictions in recent weeks, limitations on group size and time allowed at the table are potentially contributing to the continued boost in take-home alcohol sales,” she said.

But sales of deodorant have fallen by 15pc “with many of us attending fewer social gatherings, as well as continuing to work from home”, she said. And sun cream has slumped by 66pc as Ireland chiefly holidays at home.

Online sales of groceries for home delivery grew by 123pc versus the equivalent 12-week period last year, reflecting an extra 75,000 online shoppers.

“Lockdown had a major role to play in driving more shoppers to try online grocery shopping, and it looks like the boom is set to continue,” Ms Healy said.

SuperValu remained the nation’s top-selling supermarket chain for the fourth month running with a 22.4pc market share.

The report said SuperValu also was the only major Irish chain that saw footfall increase in the most recent four-week period, driving its sales 30.9pc higher than a year ago.

Tesco was second with a 21.1pc share. Dunnes Stores came third on 20.3pc, in part because its sales have grown the least – just 14.3pc higher than a year ago.

Lidl reached 12.7pc, its highest-ever share of the Irish grocery market, while fellow German discount retailer Aldi – ahead of Lidl a year ago – retained a 12.3pc share.

Kantar estimates that grocery prices are 2.8pc higher than a year ago, based on its ongoing survey of more than 30,000 products on sale across Ireland’s supermarkets.

