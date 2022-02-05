Summer sun holidays are back: how to get your finances ready

It’s only two weeks since most Covid restrictions were lifted and if you asked a bunch of people what was top of their wish list of things to do next, the answer would probably be travel.

Oh how we’ve missed long sandy beaches, sipping sangria in the twilight, fending off speedo-clad fellow holidaymakers or basking in the blast of hot air that greets you as the plane door opens.

Whether it’s two weeks in Benalmadena or a honeymoon in Barbados, most of us can’t wait. But with many rules still up in the air (sorry!) what’s the latest on booking your first trip in two years? I’ve been finding out.

The travel expert

Pat Dawson has seen more years in the travel industry than you’ve had sourdough in lockdown.

Head of the Irish Travel Agents’ Association, he says there’s “no doubt” about the uptick in bookings. “Spain and Portugal are at 70pc capacity, it’s all guided by where flights are going,” he says.

While Aer Lingus and Ryanair remain our favoured airlines, he says Portuguese flag bearer TAP is shovelling capacity into the market.

“There’s three flights a day to Lisbon,” he says, which he also credits to the high number of Brazilians working here.

Italy, Germany and Malta are also proving popular, but the biggest change he has seen since Covid is the increase in inter-generational travel.

“Large family groups from grandparents to grandchildren are flying to Florida. It’s a treat. They’ve got the cash saved and this thing of cheapy holidays, well people have put up with so much in the past two years, they’re going to treat themselves. It’s the four, five-star market all doing well.”

While some travellers remain nervous, he says there’s “something for everyone”, citing the increased bookings for small complexes and apartments with not too many units so you’re not mingling with hundreds of people. “They’re very conscious about Covid.”

He’s happy to be back in business and calls the Government packages to support travel agents “a lifesaver”. “It was appreciated,” he says.

Who calls the shots

New EU rules now mean only those fully vaccinated with their booster shot can travel unencumbered since February 1.

“Since last Tuesday the EU is applying a nine-month validity to the two-dose vaccine”, says Paul Hackett of online travel agency Click and Go.

That means nearly one in 10 of the 480,000 who were vaccinated prior to May 1, 2021 have yet to receive a booster shot, and they could find their travel plans at risk. A recovery cert can be issued (apply on gov.ie if you had Covid within the last six months) but only if there is a certified HSE result, valid for six months, he advises.

“A home test kit does not count.”

Children aged 11 and under are exempt from testing and Covid certs.

“There’s no time limit once you have the booster. You’re good to go, and you get off the island,” he says.

Ireland has recently dropped its requirement for antigen tests for returning passengers.

“Portugal and Greece are still looking for antigens now but they’re both probably going to drop the requirement shortly,” Mr Hackett says.

“It’s really important to keep checking dfa.ie, gov.ie or reopen.europa.eu or ask your travel agent for up-to-date changes.”

Outside the EU, things are different. “If you need a test, find out in plenty of time. We’re all last minute dot com, it’s in our nature, but if you need a test for a destination, plan it, rather than do it on the hoof.”

He has heard plenty of stories about consumers “seeing clickbait stuff online” and booking something only to find out the on-the-ground requirements are very different. “It’s confusing, so use official sources for information.”

Airlines

“It’s very busy – not a normal January, but very good,” says Mr Hackett. “Schedules are now launched to year end. Ryanair has 120 destinations, which is increased capacity. Aer Lingus is below 2019 but strong. People are mainly staying in the EU. The USA is also selling well, but long haul will take a little longer to return. Confidence has been hammered. Within Europe it’s very simple, you have the Covid cert, you fill out a passenger location, you’re set.”

Passport to freedom

You’ve booked the tickets, splurged the cash and can almost taste the heat. But you’re not going anywhere if your passport is expired.

“There’s 1.7 million passports being issued over the next 12 months”, says Mr Dawson. “It’s a bit of a nightmare at the moment even though the online service is very good. But it’s the last thing you want to find out at the airport, that your passport’s out of date. There’s no point calling your travel agent at that stage. I’ve seen whole families not able to fly because one child’s is out of date.” The Department of Foreign Affairs (dfa.ie) has all you need to know in terms of getting a renewal but if it’s a first passport, the service takes longer. If there is an issue they will meet you, but only by booked appointment.

Travel insurance

Travel insurance used to be considered an annoying extra but these days it’s as essential as sun cream. Policies can be confusing and in the era of the pandemic, what do they cover? If you haven’t bought one in a few years, here’s what you need to know.

Jason Whelan of Multitrip.com says a policy should have adequate medical expenses, personal accident, loss/delay on baggage and strong Covid-19 cover.

“It gives you peace of mind that should you have to cancel due to testing positive for Covid, have to extend the trip or need medical treatment abroad for it, they’re covered,” he says.

A decent policy will cover cancellation if you or a travel companion tests positive for Covid and the policy is bought at least seven days before departure.

Mr Whelan says an annual multi-trip policy “nearly always” tends to be better value. An individual policy for Europe for a whole year starts from €17.95 while a single-trip policy starts at €14.74. A family of four would pay from €36.49.

Paul Walsh of Peopl Insurance agrees. “Not only do single-trip policies quite often not make financial sense, if you are planning to travel more than once in the year, but experience tells us that single-trip policies are often only taken out in the airport, or at best, a couple of days before travel. This practice is never a good idea because it doesn’t protect people in advance of their holiday.”