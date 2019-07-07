They shoot…they score! Liam Brady is the latest ex-Irish international to show that talking a good game can be very lucrative after retiring from the top flight of football.

They shoot…they score! Liam Brady is the latest ex-Irish international to show that talking a good game can be very lucrative after retiring from the top flight of football.

Success off the pitch for Ireland legend Liam Brady as media firm enjoys profits of €90k

New accounts filed by the former Arsenal legend’s media firm show it recorded profits of €90,131 in the 12 months to the end of December last.

The €90,131 in profit last year represents a 24.5% drop on the €119,329 profit recorded in 2017.

The 2018 profit was also a drop on the profits of €103,414 in 2016.

At the end of December last, the company’s current assets - made up of cash and debtors - totalled €382,701 compared to €291,311 at the end of 2017.

Brady has been a long serving panelist on RTE’s soccer coverage and the Dubliner only established the firm in late 2012 to capitalise on his media earnings.

At the end of December last, shareholder funds at Liam Brady Media Ltd totalled €368,529.

Brady is also a regular contributor to Eamon Dunphy’s The Stand podcast and accounts for Dunphy’s media firm, Festuca Ltd show that accumulated profits increased by €20,474 to €321,357 in the 12 months to the end of last August.

The company’s cash pile reduced by €29,370 to €351,080 during the year.

Long time friend of both Brady and Dunphy, John Giles is also enjoying a lucrative living from his punditry on Newstalk and his newspaper column for The Herald.

Giles also contributes to The Stand and the most recent accounts for Giles’s Quoteford show that the cash pile at the company jumped to €747,877 in 2017.

Accumulated profits at Quoteford increased €669,481 to €670,635 in the 12 months to the end of December 2017.

Separate accounts lodged by former Ireland captain, Andy Townsend show that shareholder funds at his company totalled (sterling) £214,984 at the end of March 2018.

Online Editors