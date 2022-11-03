The Collison brothers’ Stripe is cutting in the region of 1,000 jobs worldwide telling staff the business had “overhired for the world we’re in” as inflation rocks the post-pandemic recovery.

The planned 14pc workforce reduction will cut the total employee numbers to 7,000 – around where it was in February this year. The business had been on a major hiring blitz including in Dublin where it had planned to add hundreds of staff. While the hundreds of staff employed in Stripe’s Irish offices are relatively small in both employment terms here and within the business, the move is a blow given the high quality of jobs based here and the group’s ‘Irish-American’ status.

The job losses and a cost cutting programme were announced to staff in a memo from CEO Patrick Collison that has been posted on the payment group’s website.

The note announced generous severance terms and Patrick Collison said he and his brother and co-founder John took full responsibility for the decisions leading to the job losses.

They were “much too optimistic about the internet economy’s near-term growth in 2022 and 2023”, underestimated the likelihood and impact of a broader slowdown and had increased operating costs too quickly, he said.

"Today we’re announcing the hardest change we have had to make at Stripe to date. We’re reducing the size of our team by around 14pc and saying goodbye to many talented Stripes in the process. If you are among those impacted, you will receive a notification email within the next 15 minutes. For those of you leaving: we’re very sorry to be taking this step and John and I are fully responsible for the decisions leading up to it,” he wrote.

In addition to staff cuts Stripe said it will firmly rein in all other sources of cost.

The news comes as rising interest rates, inflation and the global uncertainties hitting the global economy have caused a so called ‘Tech Wreck’ across the digital economy, hammering valuations for listed companies like Facebook owner Meta and digital finance firm Klarna as well as for unlisted companies like Stripe, making investment more expensive and putting a premium on cash retention.

In his memo to staff Patrick Collison said: “We think that 2022 represents the beginning of a different economic climate.”

The business now needs to match the pace of its investments with the realities around i, he said.

“Today, that means building differently for leaner times.”