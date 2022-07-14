Stripe, the digital payments giant founded by John and Patrick Collison, is reported to have slashed its internal valuation by 28pc.

The fintech firm, which counts the Irish State as one of its investors, told employees in an email last week that its internal share price had been revalued at $29, down from $40, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

That would put the implied value of the company at $74bn, a major drop from a notional value of $95bn put on it by private investors after a funding round last year.

The company declined to comment on the report.

However, even that steep drop would be significantly less than the big reductions seen in the value of stock market listed technology shares this year. Competitor Paypal, for example, has fallen 64pc in the year to date.

While a change in internal valuation doesn’t necessarily suggest anything about the strength of the business, the valuation of the company is keenly watched as Stripe has long been rumoured to be preparing for a stock market listing. A listing could potentially deliver significant rewards to its shareholders, including the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund which put €42m into the business in 2021.

Stripe hired law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton last year as an adviser to help early stage preparations for going on the stock market.

The company was reported to be considering a direct listing, rather than an initial public offering, which means the company would not raise fresh capital in the transaction, although the company has not publicly disclosed its plans.

However, a direct listing would protect shareholders – most prominently the founders, the Limerick-Collison brothers – from having to dilute their ownership stakes.

The Collisons have repeatedly played down the prospect of taking the company public, though, citing Stripe’s low capital intensity and ease at securing private funding lines.

Stripe said in March 2021 it would add “at least” 1,000 jobs in Dublin by 2026 after the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (Isif) made its equity investment in the firm.

The online payments firm became the most valuable ever private technology company in Silicon Valley following that funding round.

Stripe employs over 300 people in its Dublin engineering hub at present, which also serves as the international headquarters of the business.

Stripe processes payments in 42 countries, counting clients such as Deliveroo, N26, Intercom and Donedeal among its thousands of customers.

Patrick and John Collison have a combined net wealth of €16bn, according to estimates by Forbes – nearly twice the wealth of the other four list Irish billionairs combined.

Last year John Collison bought the Abbey Leix Estate in County Laois, one of Ireland’s largest and most prestigious country estates.