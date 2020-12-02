Stripe co-founder John Collison is ‘bullish’ on post-Brexit UK and says no IPO or banking planned

Stripe’s co-founder, John Collison, has said that he is “bullish” about the financial tech prospects for both Ireland and the UK after Brexit, saying Ireland might benefit and that the UK has enough investment to remain a leading player.

He also told the Irish Independent that Stripe is “not planning on becoming a bank”, but said that the company does have more plans for financial products.

And Mr Collison repeated that Stripe has “no plans to IPO”, adding that he could not comment on media reports of funding talks that could triple the value of the company, which is currently valued at $36bn.

“On the Brexit front, I'm actually very optimistic on Ireland doing more in the fintech space now,” he said. “I think we’re seeing some of that already.”

Earlier this year, Stripe moved the bulk of its payment processing from the UK to Ireland ahead of a potential Brexit ‘No’ deal.

The California-headquartered company, founded in 2010 by Patrick and John Collision, employs hundreds of engineers in its Dublin base and 3,000 people worldwide.

Asked about his view of prospects for the UK’s financial technology ecosystem, Mr Collison said he remains upbeat on the post-Brexit position there.

“Over the last five years there's been $50 billion in investment into the FinTech space there. I think it's more advanced than it is in the US. There is also a large domestic market in the UK.”

Mr Collison said that 200,000 new businesses have signed up with Stripe since March.

“Those businesses, since March, have already processed more than $20 billion in revenue,” he said.

On banking, Mr Collison said that Stripe had no ambitions.

“Our approach is not that we're trying to kind of do everything ourselves or to become a bank ourselves,” he said. “But we would like to enable much more in the way of financial services and you will see more from us there.”

Stripe recently expanded its Stripe Capital lending business to online platforms in the US.

“We talked to users and lack of availability to capital was one of the biggest things that was holding back their business growth,” Mr Collison said. “But it's a little different on a market by market basis.”

Asked about the company’s own financial plans, Mr Collison said that a flotation was not currently being prepared for.

“We have no plan to IPO, which I realise might make us contrarian in Silicon Valley, given everything that's going on. And you might be asking ‘what's wrong with you people?’ But really it stems from two things. One, we're much more focused on the inputs of the business. That is to say the growth overall, the revenues and doing the right thing for users. Funding sources or valuation mechanisms are definitely a secondary consideration. The other thing is that we're still quite early in Stripe’s journey. And when I say that, you might roll your eyes, given that we've been at this for 10 years. But we’re still growing at quite a fast rate and still investing very heavily in future growth. Our engineering workforce in India quadrupled in the last two years or so. In many regards we’re still growing at startup-like rates and investing at startup-like rates. It’s not the case that we're in a slow-growth phase where the business still acts in this very predictable manner. We're more in the helter skelter expansion phase and will be, I think, continuing to operate in that mode for a few years.”

He said that Brexit “has put a spotlight on trade barriers”, an issue that could yield constructive outcomes in future.

“You get these very vivid images of the trucks backed up at Dover, but there are lots of other barriers to trade, and this is what we're obsessed with trying to knock down,” he said.

“We have spent all of the last four years of Brexit talking about one category of barriers to trade, but there are nine or ten others.”





