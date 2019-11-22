Storey time: Ronan gets green light for an extra floor on hotel
Developer Johnny Ronan has secured planning permission to add another floor onto the tallest permitted building in Dublin.
Dublin City Council gave the green light for the additional floor to Tanat Ltd's planned AquaVetro tower overlooking the Liffey at Tara Street. The addition will increase the number of hotel rooms within the hotel component of the scheme from 107 to 157.
The Tanat plan for the additional floor does not, however, increase the overall 88-metre height of the development.
The Ronan Group has commenced the required demolition works on site for the scheme and is aiming to complete the project by the fourth quarter of 2021.
The revised hotel layout will increase the overall floor area in the tower from 16,557 sq m to 17,992 sq m. That will be made up of 5,784 sq m of hotel accommodation; 9,670 sq m of office accommodation and 361 sq metres of restaurant space.
A planning report lodged by the Ronan Group with the City Council states that the slenderness and the architectural design quality of the permitted development will be maintained with the extra storey.
