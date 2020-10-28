'Stop faffing around' - Ryanair boss hits out at Minister Ryan over Covid-19 restrictions on travel

RYANAIR boss Eddie Wilson has hit out at Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Nphet over the Covid-19 restrictions on international travel.

He said Mr Ryan needs to “stop faffing around” and implement the EU’s new traffic light system for travel today.

And he criticised the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) after comments by Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan that suggest that Christmas homecomings are in doubt.

Last night Mr Holohan said no specific consideration by his team has yet been given to Christmas travel yet but added: “Our advice is that the risk of non-essential travel outside this country is simply too high at this moment.”

Mr Wilson responded to the remarks saying: “being worried is not good enough… we need data.”

He argued that aircraft are the “safest place where people congregate” and he attacked Nphet claiming they “got it wrong” on care homes, meat factories and face masks.

Mr Wilson also claimed: “We lost this summer due to Government policy failures”.

He called on Mr Ryan to "stop faffing around" and implement the EU’s traffic light system of green, orange and red listed countries today adding: "we don't know what the delay is".

Mr Wilson said there should be regionalisation so that people could travel to parts of countries with lower Covid-19 rates and cited the Canary Islands in Spain.

And he called for the implementation of a report by the Aviation Taskforce, in particular incentives he said will get airlines to return to Ireland next year like the rebate on airport charges for all airlines for three years.

The Ryanair chief executive made the comments at today's meeting of the Oireachtas Transport Committee.

