Stocks near all-time high on trade hopes
Markets Report
World shares made another push for an all-time high yesterday after US President Donald Trump said Washington and Beijing were in the final throes of inking an initial trade deal.
European trading was restrained, with MSCI's all-country world index now within 0.4pc, or two points, of its record high from January 2018.
London, Frankfurt, Paris and Wall Street futures all rose. Though Shanghai struggled after Chinese industrial company profits shrank, Australia had set its own record high and Japan's Nikkei drew support from the growing likelihood of extra fiscal stimulus.
A senior Japanese ruling party official said yesterday he believed the government was striving to compile a supportive spending package worth about 10 trillion yen (€83bn).
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
"Something will come out of the phase one (Sino-US trade) talks," TD Securities senior global strategist James Rossiter said. "Rolling back tariffs to where they were in August, with the December ones put on hold or cancelled maybe."
But he said the two countries were unlikely to go beyond that, and China's declining industrial profits underscored the economic strain exerted by the tensions.
In currency markets, the dollar was modestly stronger against developed and emerging currencies, with dollar/yen holding above 109 and euro/dollar steady at $1.10.
That was despite softer-than-expected US economic data on Tuesday, which showed a fourth straight monthly contraction in consumer confidence and an unexpected drop in new home sales in October.
Sterling continued to wobble as pre-election opinion polls showed some narrowing of the lead Boris Johnson's Conservatives hold over opposition parties, even though he remains favoured to gain an overall majority.
The reaction to the polls squeeze has been modest as the prospect of another hung parliament raises the prospect of some form of coalition government made up of parties supporting a second Brexit referendum.
"So far, the market has been relatively complacent when it comes to the risks ahead," said Thu Lan Nguyen, FX strategist at Commerzbank.
(Reuters)
Reuters