Stocks near all-time high on trade hopes

World shares made another push for an all-time high yesterday after US President Donald Trump said Washington and Beijing were in the final throes of inking an initial trade deal.

European trading was restrained, with MSCI's all-country world index now within 0.4pc, or two points, of its record high from January 2018.

London, Frankfurt, Paris and Wall Street futures all rose. Though Shanghai struggled after Chinese industrial company profits shrank, Australia had set its own record high and Japan's Nikkei drew support from the growing likelihood of extra fiscal stimulus.

A senior Japanese ruling party official said yesterday he believed the government was striving to compile a supportive spending package worth about 10 trillion yen (€83bn).

