State sitting on €240m windfall from Aer Lingus sale five years ago

The government is sitting on a €240m windfall from the sale of Aer Lingus five years ago even as Ireland’s tourism and travel trade struggles to survive the devastating fallout from the pandemic.

The Exchequer received €335m in September 2015 from the sale of the State’s 25.1pc stake in Aer Lingus that year.

The proceeds were used to establish a so-called Connectivity Fund that was supposed to support a wide range of commercial projects.

The fund is managed by the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

While the Connectivity Fund was earmarked for the development of ports and airports, as well as access to them, it could also be allocated to data and energy connectivity projects, for example.

Four investments were made by the fund between 2017 and early 2018, but no additional investments have been made since then.

Asked this week by Sinn Féin TD Darren O’Rourke in a parliamentary question about how the fund has been used so far, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe confirmed that its investment portfolio has not changed in more than two years.

Just over €90m of the money has been used and more than a third of that, €35m, was used to invest in a bond issued by the DAA, the semi-State operator of Dublin and Cork Airports.

DAA chief executive Dalton Philips said this week that the company has lost €150m so far this year as the pandemic and travel restrictions devastate passenger traffic.

The Connectivity Fund has also invested €22m in a company called Aqua Comms, which operates a number of sub-sea fibre optic cables, including one linking Dublin, London and New York.

A €14m facility was provided to finance a runway resurfacing project at Shannon Airport, while €18m was provided to help support the relocation of the Port of Cork from Tivoli to Ringaskiddy.

Mr O’Rourke said this week that Sinn Fein had been opposed to the sale of the State’s Aer Lingus stake in 2015.

“Sinn Féin vehemently opposed the sale of the state’s 25pc stake saying it would eventually result in job losses, a loss of connectivity, and crucially, a loss of say in how workers are treated at the airline,” he said.

However, the sale of Aer Lingus to IAG saw the airline benefit from significant investment and expansion, with its fleet and network expanding. That saw it hire hundreds of workers.

Without being under IAG’s wing during the pandemic, Aer Lingus would arguably be in an even worse position than it is now. IAG also owns British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Level.

“There’s a quarter of a billion euro sitting in this Connectivity Fund from the sale of the State’s shares five years ago,” added Mr O’Rourke. “Surely now is the time to examine whether this can be used to retake a State share in this important strategic airline.”

The government could not unilaterally take a stake in Aer Lingus, however, and any investment by a government in an IAG airline would have to be made indirectly via an investment in IAG.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said this week that a range of supports had been made available to all businesses.

“It remains open to airlines to engage directly with the relevant agencies concerned with a view to drawing down such supports,” he said. “The amount of funding sought by each airline would be a commercial matter for the airlines concerned.”

The EU’s state aid rules are currently suspended, meaning that the Connectivity Fund could technically be injected by the government across Ireland’s travel sector to support it.

Earlier this week, IAG raised €2.7bn from investors including Qatar Airways, which owns 25.1pc of the airline group. That money is being used to give IAG a financial buffer that it hopes will cushion it until flying and passenger patterns return to normal. It expects that won’t happen until at least 2023.

A spokesman for the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) said it "continuously assesses potential opportunities for the Connectivity Fund".

"While ISIF has committed close to €2bn to investments in Ireland in the period since January 2017, no investable proposals suitable for Connectivity Fund depployment have arisen in recent years that meet ISIF's investment criteria," he added.

He pointed out that ISIF aims to provide finance in private sector investments where capital is scarce, rather than displacing private capital where it is readily available.

"In light of favourable market conditions from 2017 to early 2020, potential connectivity projects have generally not had an issue in raising finance from the private sector for infrastructure investments with predictable cashflows," he said.