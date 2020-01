The government is expected to raise €3bn in a bond sale this week, according to people familiar with the plans.

State set to sell €3bn in bonds this week

The issue with a 15-year tenor will be priced later this week, the National Treasury Management Agency said in a statement.

The NTMA is frequently one of the first government issuers to hit the market and last year it sold a €4bn bond on January 9.

Ireland plans to issue €10bn-€14bn of bonds this year.

