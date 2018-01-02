State set to borrow up to €4bn this week

Last year Ireland was also the first European sovereign to issue new bonds, when the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) borrowed €4bn from a syndicate of borrowers.

This year the NTMA has mandated Citi, Danske Bank, Davy, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nomura as joint lead managers for a planned 10-year, euro denominated, syndicated bond deal.

The size of the deal hasn’t been confirmed but is expected to be between €3bn to €4bn. Timing is likely to be on Wednesday. The NTMA has indicated it plans to borrow €14bn to €18bn in 2018 by issuing bonds, mainly to replace older debts as they fall due for repayment.