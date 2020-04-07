State raises €6bn with bond sale for virus spending

The National Treasury Management Agency has sold €6bn of seven year bonds, priced at 32 basis points over mid-swaps.

The Agency had been expected to borrow €3bn-€4bn from financial markets but it received a massive order book of €33bn.

The NTMA has originally targeted borrowing this year up to €14bn but that has changed due to the need for extra spending as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some economists have forecast that the State may have to spend €25bn to resuscitate the economy.

Online Editors