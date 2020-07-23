State must block 30pc job cuts forecast for banks - union chief

Ireland's banks could slash more than 7,000 jobs within five years unless the Government and Central Bank regulators defend the need for physical branch networks, the Financial Services Union chief warned today.

John O’Connell - general secretary of the union that represents about three-fifths of the nation’s 24,000 bank employees - described forecasts that banks could cut up to 30pc of positions by 2025 as “a worst-case scenario”.

He was responding to a Deloitte analysis of the future of Irish banking published today. It said 20pc to 30pc of banking jobs could disappear within five years “in line with cost reduction goals of the banks”. This would equate to between 4,800 and 7,200 job losses.

Deloitte forecast that Ireland’s bank branch networks “will become increasingly less relevant” as the online banking capabilities of the sector here – led by AIB, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB and Ulster Bank – “begin to catch up with the rest of Europe”.

Mr O’Connell said he expected State authorities and communities to resist pressures to cut jobs at the levels envisaged by Deloitte.

He called for a 12-month moratorium on bank redundancies.

“We need to have stability. You can’t have an essential worker today and be praising them publicly - and then make them disposable,” he said.

“We’ve got to get through the pandemic crisis we’re in as a country before we start looking at rationalising of the scale that’s outlined in the Deloitte report.”

When asked whether it’s probable or possible that the banking sector could seek to slash staff by 30pc by 2025, Mr O’Connell said: “I certainly think it’s possible. But I wouldn’t accept that job cuts of that scale are required.”

He said net losses of 10pc – equivalent to around 2,400 current positions – was more likely. He said losses would be closer to Deloitte’s forecast if a particular bank “decides there isn’t a branch network anymore”.

He said UK financial regulators were closely testing the potential community impacts on branch closures and called on the Central Bank to conduct similar oversight here.

All retail banks are seeking cost efficiencies, including staff cuts and branch closures, as they seek to shift more services online. The banking sector already employs less than half the staff numbers from a decade ago.

Analysts at Davy Stockbrokers this week said AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB will post combined losses topping €580m for the first half of this year. All are publishing interim results in early August.

Davy forecast that combined loan impairments at the three banks will top €2bn for the full year, and their net losses will exceed €1bn.

