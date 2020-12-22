State investment fund picks NTMA insider as new head

Nick Ashmore has been appointed the new director of the Irish Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), the State's €10.5bn sovereign investment arm.

Mr Ashmore is replacing Eugene O'Callaghan, who announced his departure as director in August after running the fund since its creation in December 2014.

The move creates a vacancy at the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI), the State development bank where Mr Ashmore is stepping down from his current role as chief executive in the first quarter of 2021.

Mr O'Callaghan has agreed to continue in his role as ISIF director until Mr Ashmore takes up his new position.

It is understood that the recruitment process for the ISIF role included both internal and external candidates. It is also understood that a selection process for the SBCI’s new chief executive will begin in the first quarter of next year.

Before becoming CEO of SBCI, Mr Ashmore was project director during the lender's establishment phase. Previous to that role, he was a senior member of the team managing the National Pension Reserve Fund (NPRF) from 2006, eventually becoming deputy director in 2011.

The NPRF provided the seed assets for the establishment of ISIF in 2014 after the government at the time decided to leverage the State rainy-day account towards more directed investments.

Since then, the fund has taken on an increasingly central role in the the direction of the Irish economy.

ISIF has a discretionary portfolio of €7.9bn and a directed portfolio of €2.6bn.

The fund invests as a partner in high-profile commercial investments, such life sciences investment company Malin, as well as infrastructure projects.

More recently, ISIF's mandate has expanded to include supporting Government policy priorities such as Brexit, climate change, housing and regional development.

In 2020, following a review by the Department of Finance, ISIF has been asked to support large employers through the Pandemic Stabilisation and Recovery Fund.

In a separate move, Enterprise Ireland CEO Julie Sinnamon is staying in her role beyond the end of the year to facilitate the transition to a new chief executive.

Ms Sinnamon, who also serves on ISIF's investment committee, announced in February that she would be retiring from the State agency.

The application period for the role has now closed, meaning Enterprise Ireland will complete the new appointment in the coming months.

