State investment fund beats stock markets in 2020

Ireland's sovereign wealth fund outperformed stock markets in 2020, returning more than the Iseq index of Irish shares and the broader Euro Stoxx index.

The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) increased in value by 6.2pc in 2020, adding more than €500m to the total size of the fund, according to annual investment figures published by the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA).

That compares to less than a 1pc gain by the Iseq All Share Index and far exceeds the pan-European Euro Stoxx 50, which lost 4.72pc last year.

ISIF's average annual return since it was created in 2014 is 3.1pc, comfortably ahead of its benchmark – the five- year rolling average of the interest rate on Irish 10- year bond s, currently about 2pc.

The €2bn of ISIF's €8.6bn discretionary fund has been deployed as Pandemic Stabilisation and Recovery Fund (PSRF) to help support the Irish economy and preserve jobs.

To date, €430m of that mon ey has already been committed directly to finance companies such as Aer Lingus and Staycity Aparthotels, as well as indirectly to private equity and venture capital firms that invest in Irish businesses.

Another €600m is in the pipeline, mainly aimed at funding the recovery rather than stabilising companies, according to NTMA CEO Conor O'Kelly.

"We really see ourselves as short-term investors," he said. "These were great companies before the pandemic and they'll be great companies again."

He said investing the entire €2bn PSRF is "not a target", but represents liquidity that is available for the duration of the crisis.

ISIF's fund managers have had to stray outside their normal risk boundaries for making concentrated investments in certain sectors, such as the transport and hospitality industries, which have received the bulk of PSRF cash.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said he was confident about these investments and that he anticipated ISIF would "be in a position to recoup its money".

The fund, which normally invests on commercial terms with a dual mandate to stimulate Irish economic activity and create jobs, has begun "recycling" capital from earlier investments, according to Mr O'Kelly.

So far, €800m has been returned from successful holdings from sectors as diverse as renewable energy, housing and life sciences.

ISIF sold three-quarters of its original €76m shareholding in Greencoat Renewables for €80m, indicating a 46pc return on investment.

The fund is also an investor in Fountain Healthcare, the life sciences venture capital firm that was a major beneficiary of last year's €380m sale of Inflazome to Roche.

ISIF is in line for further cash distributions from its 10.88pc stake in Malin, the listed life sciences investment company. Malin has said it will start returning funds to shareholders this year.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

