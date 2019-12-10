State has €15bn of cash heading into new year

The State expects to borrow less in 2020 than this year, as budget surpluses mean the Government is no longer borrowing for day-to-day spending, and with €15bn now built into the coffers.

The State expects to borrow less in 2020 than this year, as budget surpluses mean the Government is no longer borrowing for day-to-day spending, and with €15bn now built into the coffers.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) plans to issue €10bn to €14bn of bonds over the course of 2020. The 2019 funding range was €14bn to €18bn. The NTMA will redeem almost €20bn of debt falling due next year, including redemptions of €10.6bn of maturing bonds in April and €6.5bn in October. The large size of the debt falling due in the next 12 months has been dubbed the "debt chimney".

Reserves have been built to prepare. "The NTMA's pre-funding strategy has given us significant flexibility entering 2020. Our opening cash balance is projected to be in excess of €15bn, which means that despite facing redemptions totalling almost €20bn, our funding requirement is lower than in previous years," the agency said.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In