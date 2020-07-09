State borrows €1.5bn in bond auction offering exceptionally low yields

The State has borrowed €1.5bn in an oversubscribed bond auction offering exceptionally low yields – a sign of investor demand for safe cash havens even at a loss.

The National Treasury Management Agency said it sold the bonds - €500m maturing in 2027, €700m in 2030 and €300m in 2050 – in an auction among 15 institutional traders today.

This takes the total raised by the NTMA this year to €20bn. That is the lower end of the range which the agency set for raising funds to support State finances in the run-up to the Government’s promised July stimulus package. It plans further auctions and could seek to raise up to €24bn by year’s end.

The 2027 bonds were auctioned at a negative yield of -0.257pc, the 2030 bonds at -0.025pc.

This means the bidders paid more than the bonds’ face value to acquire them. When the bonds mature in 2027 and 2030 respectively, the holders will receive less than what was paid for them today.

This still represents a better and more secure deal than keeping funds on deposit in the prevailing negative interest-rate environment for corporate cash. The bonds do pay annual coupons, or interest rates, of 0.2pc – so the holders should eke out a profit despite paying over face value today.

The 2050 bonds offer annual coupon payments of 1.5pc and a yield upon maturation 30 years from now of 0.602pc. These better pay-outs reflect the increased risk of default over what is a much longer time frame for repayment.

The 2027 and 2050 bonds attracted bids more than 2.75 times the levels of the bonds on offer, while bidders registered less interest in the 2030 debt securities.





Online Editors