Some delegates at Davos quietly protested against Donald Trump’s visit, wearing t-shirts into the hall where he made his key note speech.

'Stand with Haiti' - Delegates at Davos protest against Donald Trump’s visit

Sasha Kramer, an ecologists with Sustainable Organic Integrated Livelihoods (SOIL), a non governmental organisation in Haiti, said she couldn’t have returned there from Davos without making a stand.

She wore a plain white t-shirt rinted with the slogan “Stand with Haiti”. “I wanted to make a point, that Davos is a place for dialogue and for seeking unity in a fractured world, The language of Donald Trump can only deepen those fractures,” she told independent.ie.

Haiti was among the developing nations insulated by President Trump, who reportedly described it as a “s***hole” country, angering millions. American Anya Stiglitz, an academic at Columbia University, said she wore her ‘Not my President” slogan t-shirt because she believes the event should not “normalise Trump”.

“Davos man should be better than that,” she said, using the shorthand term for the predominately socially liberal, pro-globalisation, business leaders who flock to the event. Protest is rare at Davos, where strict rules around public gatherings and displays are enforced throughout the town by a large police and army presence.

However, inside the conference centre itself the conference bubble delegates are free to wear what they like.

Online Editors